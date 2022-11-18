Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society Earns a Four-Star Rating from Charity Navigator
ARLINGTON, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NMCRS is proud to announce that its strong financial health and ongoing accountability and transparency has earned a Four-Star Rating from Charity Navigator. This rating designates NMCRS as an official "Give with Confidence" charity, indicating that our organization is using its donations judiciously based on Charity Navigator's criteria. Charity Navigator is America's largest and most-utilized independent charity evaluator. Since 2001, the organization has been an unbiased and trusted source of information for more than 11 million donors annually.
Charity Navigator analyzes nonprofit performance based on four key indicators, referred to as beacons. Currently, nonprofits can earn scores for the Impact & Results, Accountability & Finance, Culture & Community, and Leadership & Adaptability beacons.
"We are delighted to provide NMCRS with third-party accreditation that validates their operational excellence," said Michael Thatcher, President and CEO of Charity Navigator. "The Four-Star Rating is the highest possible rating an organization can achieve. We are eager to see the good work that NMCRS is able to accomplish in the years ahead."
"Our Four-Star Rating from Charity Navigator is significant because it demonstrates to our supporters that we are financially responsible and transparent with their donations," said NMCRS President and CEO, Lieutenant General Robert R. Ruark, USMC (Ret.). "NMCRS has a remarkable history of being there for Sea Service members and their families, and this excellent rating demonstrates our fiscal stewardship in assisting our clients."
"Charity Navigator helps our current and potential donors see that NMCRS is an organization they can trust," said NMCRS Chief Development and Communications Officer, Gillian Gonzalez. "We have such incredible donors, so we are thrilled to showcase our Four-Star Rating."
To learn more about the Society's programs and services, please visit www.nmcrs.org
To support the Society's mission, please go to Donate Now (nmcrs.org)
About NMCRS
Since 1904, Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society has provided financial assistance and education to active duty and retired members of the United States Navy and Marine Corps, their eligible family members, and survivors – when in financial need. Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, the Society is a nonprofit, charitable organization that is staffed by thousands of volunteers, and a small cadre of employees, in offices around the world – ashore and aboard ships.
Gillian Gonzalez
Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society
+1 703-696-4904
gillian.gonzalez@nmcrs.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other