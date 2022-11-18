From the desk of Shannon Moss, DPS PIO.



On Thursday, November 17, 2022 at approximately 9:17 pm the Washington County Sheriff’s Office was called to a residence on Tenan lane in Cherryfield for reports of a home invasion. When Deputies arrived they discovered an adult female with serious injuries, an adult male with minor injuries and an adult male who was deceased. The female was transported to a local hospital. At this time her injuries do not appear to be life threatening. Maine State Police Detectives from Major Crimes Unit North and members of the Evidence Response Team were called to assist in the investigation. The deceased, 36-year-old Matthew Adams of Linneus was transported to the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta where an autopsy was performed Friday morning. His death has been ruled a homicide.

The State Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death and home invasion. Police do not believe there is an ongoing public safety risk. No other information is available at this time.

If anyone has pertinent information, please call the State Police at 207-973-3700.

