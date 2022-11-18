#iStandWithMegan: Southern Black Girls and Women's Consortium Launches New Petition to Protect Black Women and Girls
Many are standing in solidarity with the Southern Black Girls' open letter to Megan Thee Stallion. Read and sign the petition to protect Black women and girls!
There is something that is lingering in our culture that it is okay to objectify, to create places that are not safe for Black girls and women, and we are here to stand and say 'Absolutely Not!'”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Thursday, November 10, 2022, the Southern Black Girls and Women's Consortium (Southern Black Girls) partnered with influential leaders to issue an open letter of support for Megan Thee Stallion and to denounce violence against women. Cosigned by esteemed notables including Southern Black Girls Visionary Founder LaTosha Brown, Angela Rye, Congresswoman Maxine Waters, Tarana Burke, Marc Lamont Hill, Tamika D. Mallory and many more, the letter went viral and sparked both conversation and support for Megan and all Black women as an effort to end the violence against them. As a result, Southern Black Girls Executive Director, Malikah Berry Rogers, spoke with ABC Nightline earlier this week to discuss the open letter and the importance of protecting Black women and girls.
— Malikah Berry Rogers - SBGWC Executive Director
"We are consistently having this conversation, reiterating for the world and for ourselves that Black women and girls deserve to be protected," says Berry Rogers in the interview. "There is something that is lingering in our culture that it is okay to objectify, to create places that are not safe for Black girls and women, and we are here to stand and say 'Absolutely Not!'"
Since the airing of the Nightline segment, there has been an outpour of support from social media and various communities. Also, organizations like Everytown for Gun Safety and more have aligned in solidarity with Southern Black Girls by joining as new signatories on the open letter. Now, because of the ongoing response, Southern Black Girls has taken things a step further by launching the #iStandWithMegan campaign and petition. Powered by Change.org, the initiative will allow people all over the world to pledge their support and commitment to making the world a safer place for Black women and girls to exist and thrive.
To take a stand and sign the petition, visit https://chng.it/D9yFjF6Q8z. To share your support on social media using the hashtags #iStandWithMegan and #SouthernBlackGirls.
For more information on the work and impact of the Southern Black Girls and Women’s Consortium, visit www.SouthernBlackGirls.org, or follow @SouthernBlackGirls on Facebook and Instagram, and @BlackGirlsDream on Twitter.
To make donations to the Southern Black Girls and Women's Consortium, visit: https://bit.ly/DonateToSouthernBlackGirls.
ABOUT THE SOUTHERN BLACK GIRLS AND WOMEN’S CONSORTIUM
The Southern Black Girls and Women’s Consortium (Southern Black Girls) is a collective of Black women in philanthropy, activism and girls’ work, who hold deep roots in movement-building. Established in 2017, Southern Black Girls has become a disruptor in grant-making and is positioned as a catalyst to fundraise and provide greater resources toward underfunded organizations that, intentionally, support and empower Black girls and women in the South. Southern Black Girls recognizes their critical role and the importance of centering the lived experiences and leadership of those most impacted by deep-seated injustices. The organization is led by four anchor institutions including the Appalachian Community Fund, the BlackBelt Community Foundation, the Fund for Southern Communities and the TruthSpeaks Innovation Foundation. The collective also includes a host of grassroots and advocacy partners, who are actively engaging in this work across the region. For more information, visit: www.southernblackgirls.org, or follow @SouthernBlackGirls on Facebook and Instagram, and @BlackGirlsDream on Twitter.
