Position Announcement: Session Legislative Assistant, House Democratic Caucus

Session Legislative Assistant, House Democratic Caucus

Opens: November 18, 2022

Closes: Open until filled, applicant screening will begin November 21, 2022

Reports to: Legislative Assistant, Representative, Legislative Assistant Staff Director

Location: Thurston County – Olympia, Washington

Salary: $3880 monthly. This position is full-time, temporary, and exempt from civil service laws. Anticipated end date is April 24, 2023. This position does not include benefits

Position Profile:

The HDC hires three Session Legislative Assistants to support two fiscal committee chairs and members of leadership. At the direction of the Executive Legislative Assistant, the Session LA will perform tasks in the areas of office administration, correspondence, casework, and bill and budget tracking.

About The House of Representatives:

The House of Representatives (House) comprises half of the Washington State Legislature and is made of 98 members, elected to serve two-year terms representing 49 legislative districts. The House employs 250 full-time year-round staff and 100 temporary session staff and interns. The Legislature meets annually beginning on the second Monday in January in the Capitol Building in Olympia. Regular legislative sessions take place January through March in even-numbered years and January through April in odd-numbered years. Special legislative sessions occur as needed.

Our workplace is on the beautiful Capitol Campus in Olympia. The 486-acre campus includes the Legislative Building and other historic structures, as well as popular parks and trails with views of Capitol Lake, Budd Inlet, and the Olympic Mountains.

The House of Representatives holds themselves to the Legislative Code of Conduct which expects the following:

We conduct ourselves with self-awareness, self-respect, and professionalism;

We treat others with respect, dignity, and civility, regardless of status or position; and

We refrain from engaging in hostile, intimidating, offensive, or unlawful activities or behaviors that may amount to discrimination, harassment, sexual harassment, or bullying

About The House Democratic Caucus:

The Washington State House Democratic Caucus (HDC) consists exclusively of the Democratic members of the Washington State House of Representatives. Our caucus staff team is comprised of administrative, policy and communications professionals supporting HDC members in their legislative activities. Policy analysts provide analysis, research and legislative strategy advising in their respective policy areas to all House Democrats. Communications specialists help members of the HDC communicate with their district, the media, interested parties and the general public about policies considered and passed by the Legislature. Legislative assistants staff member offices and support legislators in successfully fulfilling their duties through scheduling and administration, office management, bill tracking, casework and constituent correspondence. HDC caucus staff share a passion for public service, a commitment to addressing inequities in partnership with community, and for improving the way Washington delivers services to its residents.

How You’ll Be Expected to Contribute:

Administration:

Answer phones and screen calls for Legislative Assistant

Assist with scheduling tasks by maintaining accurate lists of appointment requests, setting up video conference links, reserving conference rooms, and timekeeping

Create and maintain rosters and contact lists, edit and format documents

Take accurate notes and messages from constituents, staff, agency and stakeholder calls and meetings.

At direction of the Legislative Assistant, sort email and maintain filing systems for correspondence, scheduling, budget requests, and committee materials

Maintain office records in accordance with the Washington State Public Records Act

Correspondence & Communication:

With supervision of Legislative Assistant, draft responses on behalf of the Representative to constituent emails, letters, and phone calls.

Manage a high volume of constituent inquiries, providing friendly and accurate information to callers about the legislative process

With supervision of Legislative Assistant, perform casework, including facilitating communication between constituents and government agencies, assisting constituents in accessing services, and researching and solving complex problems. Coordinate with caucus caseworker when appropriate

Bill and Budget Tracking:

Maintain tracking spreadsheets to follow advancement of bills and budget requests throughout legislative process and ensure that timelines and deadlines are met

Support the Legislative Assistant in tracking and organizing member and stakeholder requests and information

The Successful Candidate Will Meet These Qualifications:

Strong writing, editing, and oral communication skills, including knowledge of standard format and protocol for professional correspondence

Persistent and resourceful in conducting research and problem solving

Proficiency in Microsoft Word and Outlook email and calendar functions

Experience scheduling meetings using video conference technology including Microsoft Teams and Zoom

Knowledge of state and local government agency functions and services, and judicial structure

Ability to uphold legislative decorum, exercise professional judgment, and maintain confidentiality

Note: Diverse backgrounds in education and experience could be successful in this role and will be considered. Candidates with any combination of experience that demonstrates the ability to perform the work will be considered.

Conditions of Employment/Working Conditions:

This position requires an onsite/in-person presence during the legislative session, including state holidays. Some evening and weekend work may be required.

How To Apply:

Intrigued? If so, please submit the below items combined in one document:

(1) a letter of interest specifically addressing the qualifications;

(2) a current resume describing in detail your experience and education; and

(3) a minimum of three professional references with contact information (e.g., address, e-mail address, and telephone)

Send application materials to jobs.hdc@leg.wa.gov. Applicant screening will begin November 21, 2022, but screening will continue until the position is filled.

Honoring diversity, equity and inclusion means that as an organization, and as individuals, we are committed to ensuring that all employees enjoy a respectful, safe, and supportive working environment. Only by fostering the inclusion of people from all backgrounds, cultures, and attributes, can Washington State House of Representatives employees achieve their fullest potential and best advance the goals and mission of the House of Representatives.

The Washington State House of Representatives is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, marital status, sexual orientation, gender identity, age, disability, honorably discharged veteran, or military status, or using a service animal. We encourage people of all backgrounds to apply, including those listed above and those with other diverse life experiences. Persons requiring reasonable accommodation in the application process or requiring information in an alternative format may contact House ADA Coordinator Kyle Overmiller at kyle.overmiller@leg.wa.gov or 360-786-7271, or TTD 1-800-635-9993.