Adform Named “Best DSP” by Adweek Readers
Leading independent platform recognized for the strength of its demand side platform
This distinction is really a tribute to all the incredible talent and hard work of our teams over the past two decades.”NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adform, the only global, independent, and fully integrated advertising platform built for modern marketing, is honored to accept the award for “Best DSP” from the 2022 Adweek Readers’ Choice: Best of Tech awards. The industry-renowned trade publication asked its readers to recognize the top providers of advertising and marketing technology. In its category, Adform competed against some of the industry's most-recognized players.
— John Piccone, Adform’s Regional President, Americas.
“This award is another vote of confidence from brands and agencies acknowledging that we are a preferred programmatic partner," said John Piccone, Adform’s Regional President, Americas. "This distinction really is a tribute to all the incredible talent and hard work of our teams over the past two decades.”
During an 11-week voting process, votes came in from Adweek’s readership of leading brands and agencies to determine the winners of Adweek 2022 Readers' Choice: Best of Tech Awards.
The Readers’ Choice award illustrates how much the advertising and marketing community value Adform. Adform will continue dedicating efforts toward partners’ and clients’ outcomes.
This recognition follows Adform winning several prestigious awards for ID Fusion earlier this year: Adform won 2022 AdExchanger Awards for Best Identity Tech and Best Privacy Tech. It won both The Drum’s Digital Advertising award and the Campaign Tech Award, in the category for Best Response to Change. It also won the iF design award for User Experience in the Communication UX category, with Adform FLOW.
About Adform
Adform is the only global, independent and fully integrated advertising platform built for modern marketing. Its unique enterprise technology – Adform FLOW – harnesses superior user experience and a scalable, modular and open architecture, to enable seamless management of the whole campaign lifecycle. It provides clients with enhanced control and transparency across their advertising operations, including ownership of all data from their campaigns. Since 2002, Adform has developed technology to enhance human/machine collaboration and deliver augmented intelligence, thereby amplifying business results for its clients around the world. For more information, please visit: www.adform.com
Mark Naples
WIT Strategy
+1 646-265-7372
email us here