Drummond Pre-Certifies AWS Transfer Family Service AS2 Capabilities in Q4 2022
Pre-certification Sets Stage for AWS Transfer Family Inaugural Participation in Upcoming Security, Interoperability Test Event with Leading Global AS2 Solutions
We congratulate AWS for successfully testing its AWS Transfer Family service AS2 capabilities through Drummond's Pre-Certified™ program”AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, November 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Drummond Group LLC, a trusted leader in Applicability Statement 2 (AS2) software interoperability testing, announced today the pre-certification of the AWS Transfer Family service AS2 capabilities. AS2 is a popular and widely adopted protocol for transporting data securely and reliably over the internet. Businesses operating in verticals such as healthcare, retail, financial services, and others that utilize AS2 can easily exchange critical and sensitive data, including EDI, XML, PDFs, and text files with their trading partners. AWS Transfer Family offers highly available, scalable, and globally available AS2 endpoints enabling the secure exchange of transactional data.
— Aaron Gomez, Drummond’s supply chain security business unit leader
Drummond’s interoperability pre-certification testing verifies technical conformance and provides assurance that a solution is thoroughly vetted for security and file exchange compatibility with two Drummond Certified™ AS2 solutions. With the successful completion of pre-certification testing, AWS customers using the AWS Transfer Family service AS2 capabilities can have confidence in their ability to reliably exchange AS2 messages with other third-party solutions. Successful completion of pre-certification testing is also required to participate in the Drummond Certified™ AS2 Interoperability testing program, scheduled to begin its next round in early 2023.
“We congratulate AWS for successfully testing its AWS Transfer Family service AS2 capabilities through Drummond's Pre-Certified™ program,” said Aaron Gomez, Drummond’s supply chain security business unit leader. “With its pre-certification now complete, AWS will participate in our AS2-2Q 2023 interoperability test event with a larger cohort of global vendors to undergo all certification requirements for an AS2 Cloud Certification Seal.”
Testing and certifying software for a Drummond Certified™ AS2 Cloud Certification Seal includes completing validation based on the AS2 test plan along with all trading partner AS2 message exchanges requiring Basic-Authentication and SSL connectivity.
