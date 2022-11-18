Submit Release
News Search

There were 205 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 302,372 in the last 365 days.

Drummond Pre-Certifies AWS Transfer Family Service AS2 Capabilities in Q4 2022

Pre-certification Sets Stage for AWS Transfer Family Inaugural Participation in Upcoming Security, Interoperability Test Event with Leading Global AS2 Solutions

We congratulate AWS for successfully testing its AWS Transfer Family service AS2 capabilities through Drummond's Pre-Certified™ program”
— Aaron Gomez, Drummond’s supply chain security business unit leader
AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, November 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Drummond Group LLC, a trusted leader in Applicability Statement 2 (AS2) software interoperability testing, announced today the pre-certification of the AWS Transfer Family service AS2 capabilities. AS2 is a popular and widely adopted protocol for transporting data securely and reliably over the internet. Businesses operating in verticals such as healthcare, retail, financial services, and others that utilize AS2 can easily exchange critical and sensitive data, including EDI, XML, PDFs, and text files with their trading partners. AWS Transfer Family offers highly available, scalable, and globally available AS2 endpoints enabling the secure exchange of transactional data.

Drummond’s interoperability pre-certification testing verifies technical conformance and provides assurance that a solution is thoroughly vetted for security and file exchange compatibility with two Drummond Certified™ AS2 solutions. With the successful completion of pre-certification testing, AWS customers using the AWS Transfer Family service AS2 capabilities can have confidence in their ability to reliably exchange AS2 messages with other third-party solutions. Successful completion of pre-certification testing is also required to participate in the Drummond Certified™ AS2 Interoperability testing program, scheduled to begin its next round in early 2023.

“We congratulate AWS for successfully testing its AWS Transfer Family service AS2 capabilities through Drummond's Pre-Certified™ program,” said Aaron Gomez, Drummond’s supply chain security business unit leader. “With its pre-certification now complete, AWS will participate in our AS2-2Q 2023 interoperability test event with a larger cohort of global vendors to undergo all certification requirements for an AS2 Cloud Certification Seal.”

Testing and certifying software for a Drummond Certified™ AS2 Cloud Certification Seal includes completing validation based on the AS2 test plan along with all trading partner AS2 message exchanges requiring Basic-Authentication and SSL connectivity.

For a current list of certified AS2 products and registration information for upcoming tests,
visit this page.

For more details on future AS2, AS4 or ebMS interoperability testing, please email sales@drummondgroup.com

About Drummond Group LLC
Drummond Group LLC (www.drummondgroup.com) offers comprehensive compliance, security, risk management, surveillance and education services to healthcare, financial and other regulated industries. We bring thought leadership, expertise, practical tools and partnership to the compliance and assessment processes for our clients. At Drummond Group, enabling you to feel secure about the ways in which you share your company’s sensitive and private data is our primary goal. Connect with us on LinkedIn.

Olga Finneran
Drummond Group
+1 877-437-8666
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

Drummond Pre-Certifies AWS Transfer Family Service AS2 Capabilities in Q4 2022

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Retail, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.