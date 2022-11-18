Fatal Fire in Attleboro Under Investigation 

ATTLEBORO — An early-morning fire at an Attleboro home has claimed the life of an 80-year-old woman, said Attleboro Fire Chief Scott LaChance, State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey, and Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III.

“I want to express our heartfelt condolences to the victim’s family and loved ones,” said Chief LaChance. “This is a terrible tragedy for them and the community.”

The victim has been identified by the Bristol District Attorney’s Office as Judith Henriques, age 80, of Attleboro.

The fire at 30 Division St. was reported at about 1:00 this morning. The origin and cause remain under investigation by the Attleboro Fire Department, Attleboro Police Department, and State Police assigned to the offices of the State Fire Marshal and Bristol District Attorney.

