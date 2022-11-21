Foundry Town Survivors Deliver a Powerful Anthem on the "American Dream"

American Dream Cover Art Foundry Town Survivors FTS on Video Location

Some people today are having trouble making their miracle happen

The sons and daughters of no one, forgotten at the door of the American Dream” — Foundry Town Survivors

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Black Friday, traditional rockers Foundry Town Survivors continue their series of emotionally compelling stories with their examination of the “American Dream.” Steeped in their own special blend of Motor City magic they deliver a powerful anthem with a chorus that inspires the listener to realize not everyone around them shares the same fortune. Timely thoughts for the season.

This is the 9th track released by the duo since the start of 2021. Collaborating from their personal studios nearly 2,000 miles and two time zones apart hasn’t slowed their progress. These guys are not newcomers - they’re seasoned musicians who’ve worked together on and off since their high school days in Ann Arbor, Michigan. A reunion with old bandmates in November 2018 started them thinking about “unfinished business,” and thus began the project that became Foundry Town Survivors.

The pair have racked up thousands of hours over the years, performing, touring, writing, and recording - individually and together. They’ve paid their dues playing Rock, Jazz, Blues, Country and Americana, along the way melding these influences into a sound that is uniquely theirs.

It’s no coincidence that the song arrives at this time of the year. Thanksgiving is the one day we all join with our family and friends to celebrate the people, things and circumstances we are glad to have in our lives - our own personal “American Dream.” Utilizing the lexicon of Rock guitars, bass, drums, and heartfelt vocals, FTS examines the contrasts that exist around us: the bad and the good, the haves and have-nots, the conspicuous consumption and the brutal poverty. The Survivors intent is not to condemn, but to help us remember those who have not yet attained their dream. As Bill Murray said in Scrooged: “There are people that are having…trouble making their miracle happen.”

The new track will be available on most streaming and download services worldwide. The video, produced and directed by Flying Wedge Media, will premiere on the band's YouTube channel and Music Video Hype on Friday, November 25th. For more information on Foundry Town Survivors visit their website or contact Foundry Town Music

Foundry Town Survivors - "American Dream" (Official Video)