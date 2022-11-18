TrellisWare’s 6th Annual TSM™ Working Group Meeting Highlights Increased User Capabilities and Partnerships

TrellisWare 2022 Working Group Meeting

SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, November 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TrellisWare Technologies, Inc., a global leader in highly advanced algorithms, waveforms, and communications systems, held its 6th annual Working Group Meeting on November 1st in San Diego. TrellisWare’s annual event provided the opportunity for attendees to network with, learn from, and share ideas with other users, as well as members of our engineering, product management, and customer-facing teams.

TrellisWare hosted representatives from a diverse group of government and commercial organizations from around the world, including the United States, Europe, Australia, and Canada. The event included presentations and demonstrations from TrellisWare technical experts, as well as real-world user case studies demonstrating the scalability and performance of the TSM waveform. This year’s agenda included returning partners Collins Aerospace, L3Harris, Thales, and Ultra, as well as several companies that have developed solutions to enhance the user experience and further extend the TSM ecosystem.

“We are excited to have welcomed our customers and partners back to our annual meeting, this time in San Diego, to connect on our advances with the TSM waveform and resilient communications solutions,” said Matt Fallows, vice president of global business development and customer support at TrellisWare. “This was a great opportunity to support our users, partners, and vendors in a collaborative setting, sharing key enhancements to TrellisWare’s waveforms and radio solutions, exchanging product feedback, as well as sharing new ideas.”

TrellisWare has already begun making plans for their 2023 meeting to be held in San Diego.