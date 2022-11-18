Friday, November 18

Canceled crab harvests for Alaska and WA to cost fisheries $287 million, say US senators

Four U.S. senators, including Washington state’s Maria Cantwell and Patty Murray, are calling for the declaration of a federal disaster after the cancellation of the 2022-2023 harvest season for two crab species. The 2022-2023 crabbing season for Bering Sea snow crab and Bristol Bay red king crab were both canceled in October by Alaska’s Department of Fish and Game. It’s the first time that the U.S. snow crab season has been canceled. Bristol Bay red king crab also saw its 2021-2022 season canceled. Snow crabs have been moving to colder waters in recent years, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s fisheries division. Washington state is home to about a dozen crabbing regions. Continue reading at The News Tribune. (Klas Stolpe)

Inslee joins ‘Beyond Oil and Gas’ group

Washington has joined an international group that advocates leaving oil and natural gas reserves underground, Gov. Jay Inslee said in a tweet Wednesday from the United Nations climate summit in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt. The Beyond Oil and Gas Alliance was formed at last year’s UN climate meeting. The alliance warns that investing in oil and natural gas production will lock in dangerous global warming. “I’m proud our state has joined (the alliance) as we urge leaders to speed efforts to keep oil and gas in the ground,” Inslee tweeted. Washington is one of 15 states with no oil reserves and one of 14 states with no natural gas reserves, according to the Energy Information Administration. Continue reading at Capital Press. (United Nations Conference of Parties)

This is why Bellingham missed its community climate reduction target

Bellingham has missed its 20-year target for carbon dioxide reductions, according to the city. While emissions per person decreased, the population increased, leaving total community emissions nearly unchanged. The Bellingham Climate Protection Action Plan had a goal of reducing community emissions by 28% between 2000 and 2020. The city missed its goal by approximately 23%, Seth Vidaña, Bellingham climate and energy manager, told the City Council Monday, “We will need a change in policies and a change in spending at the local, state and federal level to meet our future targets.” The next carbon pollution target is set for 2030, with a goal to reduce 2021 community emissions by 37%. Continue reading at The Bellingham Herald. (Alyssa Hodenfield)

Aberdeen Daily World

Crews will work to stabilize the hillside above SR 109 west of Hoquiam

Take a class on Grays Harbor College’s dime

Bellingham Herald

This is why Bellingham missed its community climate reduction target

Capital Press

Inslee joins ‘Beyond Oil and Gas’ group

Columbian

Vancouver Public Schools votes to run levy in Feb. 14 election

The Daily News

Kelso budget takes shape as council approves property tax levy, ARPA funding

Everett Herald

Madison Street project in Everett will include bike lanes

Kitsap Sun

State commission wants feedback on potential ferry fuel surcharge

News Tribune

Canceled crab harvests for Alaska and WA to cost fisheries $287 million, say US senators

Peninsula Daily News

Neah Bay wildfires prompt evacuations, school closures

Clallam County sheriff staffing levels up

Port Townsend Leader

Public comment sought on ferry fuel surcharge

Puget Sound Business Journal

Metro ridership is up, yet downtown Seattle worker foot traffic falls

Lacey hotel to become shelter for people living along state roadways

Seattle Medium

City Budget Focus As Recovery Expected Soon

Alleged Price-Fixing: Seattle Renters Sue Leasing Companies

Seattle Times

After budget mistake, homelessness agency seeks help from Seattle

Seattle’s new ferry terminal at Colman Dock opens with upgrades

WA tribes wary as Native child welfare law challenged in Supreme Court

Skagit Valley Herald

Sedro-Woolley lowers license fee for food trucks

Spokesman Review

Public Disclosure Commissions fines Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich for electioneering, lobbying; sheriff vows appeal

Washington added 5,400 jobs in October

Tri-City Herald

Old Welch juice plant to serve as intake for future Behavioral Health and Recovery Center

Walla Walla Union Bulletin

Body cameras for Walla Walla Police Department on city budget

Yakima Herald-Republic

Yakamas request more consultation with Native American tribes on green energy projects

Editorial: ERs brace for the next wave: RSV

KING 5 TV (NBC)

Washington, Alaska senators ask for federal fishery disaster declaration

Amended ordinance in Federal Way outlaws pushing shopping carts on sidewalks

KIRO 7 TV (CBS)

State agencies preparing for potential shutdown of Twitter

New push to potentially bring school resource officers back to Seattle Public Schools

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell appoints panel on sexual assault, system reform

KOMO 4 TV (ABC)

Deadly school shooting in Seattle prompts discussion on new safety measures

KXLY (ABC)

Spokane County invests $500k to bring in new resources to Trent Shelter

MyNorthwest

Thousands lose power as 49-mph winds strike Puget Sound

Property owners accused of ‘price-fixing’ rent in Seattle

The Stranger

Seattle’s Unhoused Feel Unheard in the City’s Budget Process

West Seattle Blog

West Seattle Crime Prevention Council meeting