Friday, November 18

Canceled crab harvests for Alaska and WA to cost fisheries $287 million, say US senators
Four U.S. senators, including Washington state’s Maria Cantwell and Patty Murray, are calling for the declaration of a federal disaster after the cancellation of the 2022-2023 harvest season for two crab species. The 2022-2023 crabbing season for Bering Sea snow crab and Bristol Bay red king crab were both canceled in October by Alaska’s Department of Fish and Game. It’s the first time that the U.S. snow crab season has been canceled. Bristol Bay red king crab also saw its 2021-2022 season canceled. Snow crabs have been moving to colder waters in recent years, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s fisheries division. Washington state is home to about a dozen crabbing regions. Continue reading at The News Tribune. (Klas Stolpe)
Inslee joins ‘Beyond Oil and Gas’ group
Washington has joined an international group that advocates leaving oil and natural gas reserves underground, Gov. Jay Inslee said in a tweet Wednesday from the United Nations climate summit in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt. The Beyond Oil and Gas Alliance was formed at last year’s UN climate meeting. The alliance warns that investing in oil and natural gas production will lock in dangerous global warming. “I’m proud our state has joined (the alliance) as we urge leaders to speed efforts to keep oil and gas in the ground,” Inslee tweeted. Washington is one of 15 states with no oil reserves and one of 14 states with no natural gas reserves, according to the Energy Information Administration. Continue reading at Capital Press. (United Nations Conference of Parties)
This is why Bellingham missed its community climate reduction target
Bellingham has missed its 20-year target for carbon dioxide reductions, according to the city. While emissions per person decreased, the population increased, leaving total community emissions nearly unchanged. The Bellingham Climate Protection Action Plan had a goal of reducing community emissions by 28% between 2000 and 2020. The city missed its goal by approximately 23%, Seth Vidaña, Bellingham climate and energy manager, told the City Council Monday, “We will need a change in policies and a change in spending at the local, state and federal level to meet our future targets.” The next carbon pollution target is set for 2030, with a goal to reduce 2021 community emissions by 37%. Continue reading at The Bellingham Herald. (Alyssa Hodenfield)
