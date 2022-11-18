NDDOT accepting applications for federal public transportation aid

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) is accepting applications for an estimated $12.8 million in federal aid for the public transportation program in North Dakota.



The 5311 CFDA No. 20.509, 5310 CDFA No. 20.513 and 5339 CDFA No. 20.526 funds are provided by the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) and administered by the NDDOT. The NDDOT may adjust the awarded amounts to qualifying public transit operators when the FTA 2023 apportionment is available.



All public transit operators and providers are encouraged to apply. Individuals are not eligible for these funds. All new transit operators applying for funding should review the NDDOT Transit Grant Application Guidelines.



All applications for FTA funding will be administered through NDDOT’s BlackCat Grants Software. To review the application guidelines and apply, please go to www.dot.nd.gov/divisions/localgov/transit.htm.



For more information, contact Becky Hanson at bhanson@nd.gov, or mail to: North Dakota Department of Transportation, Local Government Division, 608 East Boulevard Avenue, Bismarck, ND 58505-0700.



Urban Transit Providers need to coordinate their applications through their representative Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO).



For Grand Forks MPO, contact Teri Kouba, kouba@theforksmpo.org or 701- 746-2660. Deadline to submit: Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at 12 p.m. CST.

For Fargo/Moorhead COG, contact Dan Farnsworth, farnsworth@fmmetrocog.org or 701-532-5106. Deadline to submit: Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at 12 p.m. CST.

For Bis-Man MPO, contact Stephen Larson, slarson@bismarcknd.gov or 701-355-1848. Deadline to submit: Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at 12 p.m. CST.

All applications will be accepted from Rural Transit Providers and MPOs until Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at 12 p.m. CST.



The NDDOT will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide:



accommodation for individuals with disabilities

language interpretation for individuals with limited English proficiency (LEP)

translations of written material necessary to access NDDOT programs and information

Appropriate provisions will be considered when the NDDOT is notified at least 15 days prior to the date the application is due.



To request accommodations, contact the Civil Rights Division, NDDOT, at 701-328-2978 or civilrights@nd.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888. Additionally, the Request for Reasonable Accommodations form (SFN 60135) can be accessed at the following NDDOT website location: www.dot.nd.gov/forms/sfn60135.pdf.



- ### -



MEDIA CONTACT



David Finley

drfinley@nd.gov

701-328-4444





































