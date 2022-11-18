Gigi's Playhouse Opens Their Orange County Chapter
GiGi’s Playhouse is the Only Nationwide Network of Down syndrome Achievement Centers
I am very appreciative and proud of everyone’s support which helped to make this happen, GiGi’s Playhouse is a 99% volunteer operation, and all our programs are 100% free to families”LAGUNA HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GiGi’s Playhouse opens their first playhouse in Orange County. GiGi’s Playhouse is a nationwide network of Down syndrome achievement centers.
— Kim Horner
The 57th GiGi’s Playhouse Orange County opened its doors in Laguna Hills, California on Saturday with overwhelming support of the surrounding community. GiGi’s Playhouse is the only nationwide network of Down syndrome achievement centers. GiGi’s Playhouse was founded by GiGi’s mom, Nancy Gianni, in Hoffman Estates, IL. Through its first 18 years, GiGi’s Playhouse has grown to 57 locations throughout the United States and Mexico, also serving families in 71 countries through live and virtual programs.
During the grand opening visitors learned about the over 50 different therapeutic, educational, and career development programs for individuals with Down syndrome of all ages, their families, and the community.
Kim Horner the director GiGi’s Playhouse Orange County had this to say; “I am proud to say we have opened our doors in Orange County. We now have a place for individuals with Down Syndrome and their families to enjoy activities together and feel loved and accepted” Horner went on to say; “I am very appreciative and proud of everyone’s support which helped to make this happen, GiGi’s Playhouse is a 99% volunteer operation, and all our programs are 100% free to families.”
GiGi’s Playhouse makes a lifetime commitment to families, from prenatal diagnosis through career skills. With over 200,000 free program participation hours annually, GiGi’s Playhouse helps participants thrive through building educational, developmental, fitness, fine and gross motor, social-emotional, and speech and language skills.
GiGi Playhouse of Orange County is located in the courtyard at 25282 McIntyre Street, Suite A, Laguna Hills, CA 92653
For more information about free programs, volunteerism, impact partnerships, events, and many ways to support GiGi’s Playhouse families: please visit; www.gigisplayhouse.org/orangecounty or call them at (949) 367-5606
