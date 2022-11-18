TRAFFIC BACKUP I 89 SB EXIT 15

State of Vermont

I 89 SB near Exit 15 is experiencing delays due to a combination of a traffic crash and roadwork being done in the area.



This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.



Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.