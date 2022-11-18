Submit Release
Re: TRAFFIC BACKUP I 89 SB EXIT 15

The crash in this area has cleared up , however due to construction traffic is still moving at slower speeds than normal. Drivers are advised to continue to use caution while driving in this area. 


Thank you 

From: Serna-Ginsburg, Miriam via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Friday, November 18, 2022 1:33 PM
To: AOT - Traffic Alert <AOT.TrafficAlert@vermont.gov>; DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov>
State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Williston Vermont State Police


News Release - Highway / Traffic Notification


I 89 SB near Exit 15 is experiencing delays due to a combination of a traffic crash and roadwork being done in the area.


This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.  


Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.  Please drive carefully.



Mimi Serna Ginsburg

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I

VSP Williston PSAP

2777 St. George Rd

Williston, VT 05495

802-878-7111  /   PSAP Fax  802-878-3173


