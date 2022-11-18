Re: TRAFFIC BACKUP I 89 SB EXIT 15
The crash in this area has cleared up , however due to construction traffic is still moving at slower speeds than normal. Drivers are advised to continue to use caution while driving in this area.
Sent: Friday, November 18, 2022 1:33 PM
Subject: TRAFFIC BACKUP I 89 SB EXIT 15
I 89 SB near Exit 15 is experiencing delays due to a combination of a traffic crash and roadwork being done in the area.
This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
