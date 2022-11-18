Nominations Open for 2023 Claudette and John Brassil Distinguished Educator Award

The Maine Council for English Language Arts (MCLEA), an affiliate of the National Council of Teachers of English, is accepting nominations for the 2023 Claudette and John Brassil Distinguished Educator Award.
The purpose of this award is to recognize exceptional English language arts and literacy teachers who have demonstrated excellence in teaching, contributions to the profession, and commitment to the community.
