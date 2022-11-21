New Source Technology to Exhibit at Photonics West 2023

New Products include expanded line of laser pump chambers and capacitor charging power supplies.

PLEASANTON, CA., U.S.A., November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Laser and electro-optic products manufacturer and supplier New Source Technology today announced plans to exhibit at Photonics West 2023 in San Francisco, January 31st through February 2nd. Photonics West is North America’s largest laser and photonics trade show, attracting leading laser, photonic, and electro-optical device manufacturers from around the world.

This year’s new products include an expanded line of laser pump chambers and laser pump cavities designed for the aesthetic and surgical laser markets. New Source Technology is now the Exclusive representative for Advice capacitor charging power supplies and will be exhibiting a wide range of power levels from 500 to 9000 watts. Technical staff will be available for meetings during the show.

“We have been exhibiting at Photonics West since its inception and look forward to meeting with our colleagues and discussing new designs and applications for our expanding line of products.” Said Greg Pon, President and Founder.

New Source Technology specializes in the design, manufacture, and distribution of critical laser and electro-optic components with a special emphasis on laser pump cavities, YAG laser rods, flashlamps, optics, and capacitor charging power supplies. New Source Technology has been serving the laser market for over 26 years and has developed a strong global presence in the industry.

For more information contact Greg Pon, gpon@newsourcetechnology.com

https://newsourcetechnology.com