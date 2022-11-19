Author Endeavors to Help Bring Children's Imaginations to Life

My One Wish, Children's Book Briley & Baxter Publications

My One Wish is a brilliant new children's book celebrating life's endless possibilities.

After having children of my own and witnessing what brings them joy, I was encouraged and inspired to expand on the beginning of what is now My One Wish.” — Stephanie Ade, Author of My One Wish

PLYMOUTH, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Briley & Baxter Publications is proud to announce the release of My One Wish by Stephanie Ade, available in paperback on November 22, 2022, at Amazon, Barnes & Noble and other online retailers.

My One Wish is an inspirational children’s book that every child will want to read cover to cover. Ade brought fantasy to life on every page enchanting each reader with endless possibilities. Dreams come to life in My One Wish while bringing a sense of comfort and security. Each wish within the story encourages the youngest readers to use their imagination, set their goals high, dream big and to never stop believing that they can do anything!

“While I was a teacher and in graduate school, I was inspired to start the creation of My One Wish, helping to bring children's imagination to life. The idea of making one wish come true with the toss of a coin and thinking about the endless possibilities created an amazing platform for this special story,” said Ade. “After having children of my own and witnessing what brings them joy, I was encouraged and inspired to expand on the beginning of what is now My One Wish.”

“My One Wish is a beautifully illustrated children’s book that inspires readers to use their imagination in the most magical way. Parents and kids will love the adventures that lie between the covers of this heartwarming story.” —Stacy A. Padula, award-winning children’s book author

About the Author:

Ade was born in Boston, Mass. and grew up in the surrounding area. She attended Kimball Union Academy in New Hampshire and went on to earn her undergraduate degree at Washington College in Maryland. Stephanie currently resides in Rumson, New Jersey with her husband and three kids, who encouraged and supported her throughout the creation of My One Wish. As a family, they enjoy summers at the beach and winters on the slopes, embracing all that life has to offer.

About Briley & Baxter Publications:

Based in Plymouth, Massachusetts, Briley & Baxter Publications was founded by award-winning author Stacy Padula. Briley & Baxter Publications works with authors in a variety of genres, including non-fiction, young adult, children’s, science fiction, self-help and inspirational. Their books are available through Barnes & Noble, Amazon, Target, Walmart, iTunes and other major distributors. Each month, ten percent of publishing royalties are donated to different animal rescue organizations.