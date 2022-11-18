How to Dress for Winter Cycling: Jelenew's new Momentum Brushed Thermal Bib Tights to Keep You Warm and Dry Jelenew's new Momentum Brushed Thermal Bib Tights

Made of high-quality warp-knitted soft-brushed fabric, Jelenew bib tights are warm and breathable, made for female cyclists, crafted for winter

EDISON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How to Dress for Winter Cycling？Warm, breathable, and quick-drying cycling pants are essential for cold-weather cycling. Recently, American professional women's cycling brand Jelenew launched the new Momentum Brushed Thermal Bib Tights. These cycling tights are made from a high-quality soft-brushed fabric that optimizes moisture control, breathability, and durability. The unique interior surface is skin-friendly and soft-brushed and the exterior has a smooth appearance and soft-to-the-touch. Combining Jelenew's unique haute couture drape tailoring, hip lifting design, and a 7-hour protective cycling chamois, these cycling tights are both functional and stylish, allowing female cyclists to enjoy winter cycling experience without fear of the winter chills.

Inspired by the BMW VISION NEXT 100, which achieves aerodynamics with its outstanding streamline design, Jelenew applies this design concept to the winter bib tights, which use a textured, diamond-shaped dense woven mesh at the waist to form an aerodynamic surface, allowing air to freely enter and exit between the fabric and the skin, creating a three dimensional structure that automatically regulates body temperature and achieves temperature balance.

Jelenew carefully selected the antibacterial brushed fabric from Italy. The breathable surface and texture creates excellent insulation without suffocating your pores. The brushed inside of the fabric forms an internal heat circulation system. Jelenew makes sure that all the fabrics selected are ethically sourced, certified by OEKO-TEX® and bluesign® approved, and comfortable an healthy for the the body. The skin-friendly and soft brushed fabric inside incorporates SILVERPLUS® silver-ion antimicrobial technology to inhibit growth of mibrobials. The proprietary pro-fit tailoring on the leg creates an ultimate form-fitting shape and thus effectively reduces drag during the race. The side of the calf is lined with a COIL&VISLON® YKK® zipper, which prevents the legs from riding up and reduces friction. Jelenew uses fabrics that have a high elasticity and shape retention to make sure women of different shapes and sizes feel confident and comfortable in our apparel.

The Momentum Brushed Thermal Bib Tights are cut with a deape tailoring technique ensure that the pants fits the three-dimensional structure of the body perfectly and provide adequate support for the core muscles during cycling. The hip-lifting design cinches the waist and flatters the hips, making it a stylish choice among women cyclists. The integrated professional chamois is tailored to fit female ergonomic and provide stable protection. The Elastic Interface® Crossover cushion is suitable for more than 7-hour rides and has an antimicrobial-treated surface to prevent odor or stale feeling after long or multiple rides. The special channel structure and the incredibly soft and recycled polyamide make the cushion moisture-wicking, quick-drying, and environmentally friendly, greatly enhancing the experience of long rides for women cyclists.

In addition, the pants are also available in four colors: Black, Wine, Navy, and Military Green. The classic and versatile colorways make sure that style and speed go together. The various choices are also suitable for the upcoming holiday season. An effortless and excellent choice of gift for both yourself and your friends and family.

These cycling bibs can be purchased directly through Jelenew's official website.