COVID-19 Daily Update 11-18-2022

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of November 18, 2022, there are currently 809 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been 12​​ deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 7,581 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 89-year old male from Clay County, a 94-year old female from Brooke County, a 73-year old male from Berkeley County, a 71-year old male from Harrison County, a 50-year old male from Kanawha County, a 100-year old female from Cabell County, a 69-year old male from Kanawha County, an 87-year old female from Roane County, an 89-year old male from Raleigh County, a 90-year old male from Gilmer County, a 54-year old female from Raleigh County, and a 70-year old female from Jefferson County.

“This is an incredibly difficult time for the families and friends of these West Virginians, especially during the holiday season,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We offer our sympathies to each and every person connected to these individuals.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1), Berkeley (80), Boone (18), Braxton (5), Brooke (19), Cabell (27), Calhoun (2), Clay (3), Doddridge (3), Fayette (11), Gilmer (5), Grant (13), Greenbrier (18), Hampshire (8), Hancock (19), Hardy (9), Harrison (38), Jackson (8), Jefferson (26), Kanawha (68), Lewis (5), Lincoln (6), Logan (15), Marion (40), Marshall (18), Mason (7), McDowell (1), Mercer (22), Mineral (24), Mingo (25), Monongalia (27), Monroe (11), Morgan (10), Nicholas (10), Ohio (14), Pendleton (2), Pleasants (5), Pocahontas (4), Preston (11), Putnam (20), Raleigh (35), Randolph (17), Ritchie (7), Roane (6), Summers (3), Taylor (6), Tucker (0), Tyler (5), Upshur (8), Wayne (6), Webster (0), Wetzel (8), Wirt (1), Wood (42), Wyoming (7). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

West Virginians ages 6 months and older are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination. All individuals ages 6 months and older should receive a primary series of vaccination, the initial set of shots that teaches the body to recognize and fight the virus that causes COVID-19. At this time, one Omicron booster shot (bivalent) is recommended for everyone ages 5 years and older who completed the primary series, and their most recent COVID-19 shot was at least 2 months ago.

Visit the WV COVID-19 Vaccination Due Date Calculator, a free, online tool that helps individuals figure out when they may be due for a COVID-19 shot, making it easier to stay up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccination. To learn more about COVID-19 vaccines, or to find a vaccine, visit vaccines.gov, vaccinate.wv.gov, or call 1-833-734-0965. Please visit the COVID-19 testing locations page to locate COVID-19 testing near you.