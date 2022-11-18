Submit Release
CrafterCMS listed as a Representative Vendor in 2022 Gartner® Market Guide for Web Content Management

CrafterCMS is an open source, Git-based and API-first headless CMS for enterprises.

CrafterCMS recognized as a Representative Vendor in the 2022 report.

We believe that being named by Gartner as a Representative Vendor validates our efforts in building a uniquely differentiated approach to headless content management”
— Mike Vertal, CEO of CrafterCMS

MCLEAN, VA, USA, November 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CrafterCMS, the leading headless CMS for enterprises, today announced that it has been identified as a Representative Vendor in the 2022 Gartner "Market Guide for Web Content Management" report. CrafterCMS was named in the Headless category(1). According to Gartner(1), “User experience in headless WCM is coming under closer scrutiny. Solutions for digital experience composition seek to address user interface (UI) and user experience (UX) issues, while maintaining the architectural flexibility of a composable approach”.

CrafterCMS provides leading enterprises with a modern headless CMS for building a composable digital experience platform (DXP). A WYSIWYG content authoring experience combined with a marketplace of reusable plugins allows content creators to compose engaging digital experiences for all types of digital channels. Moreover, CrafterCMS provides a Git-based content repository and support for DevContentOps processes that enable frictionless collaboration between content authors, developers and DevOps teams.

“We believe that being named by Gartner as a Representative Vendor validates our efforts in building a uniquely differentiated approach to headless content management,” said Mike Vertal, CEO of CrafterCMS. “CrafterCMS offers a best-in-class content authoring and digital experience composition toolset to address the typical UX/UI limitations of a headless CMS. As a result, developers can build sites and apps with any type of frontend technology, while content authors benefit from powerful and easy-to-use no-code capabilities. Combined with our decoupled architecture, Git-based repository, and unique support for DevContentOps processes, our enterprise customers and open source community users all benefit from a composable approach for building and delivering content-centric digital experiences faster than ever before.”

Note 1. Gartner, “Market Guide for Web Content Management,” By John Field, Irina Guseva, Published October 19, 2022.

Gartner Disclaimer:

GARTNER is the registered trademark and service mark of Gartner Inc., and/or its affiliates and has been used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About CrafterCMS

CrafterCMS replaces the broken paradigm of traditional content management and enables a new era of fast, agile and easier development of innovative digital experiences that benefits large enterprises and fast-growing startups. As an open-source, API-first and Git-based headless platform, CrafterCMS is amazing for developers, easy for content authors, and fantastic for DevContentOps. Enterprises can choose from support options that include self-hosted/self-managed, fully-managed private SaaS in the cloud, and community-supported open source. Learn more about the open source project at https://craftercms.org, and enterprise solutions at https://craftercms.com.

Mike Vertal
CrafterCMS
+1 703-570-5185
email us here
