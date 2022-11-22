Trade Technologies Names Ken Kolchier as Chief Technology Officer
Seasoned technology professional will provide innovation for next stage of growth.
Ken will be responsible for the Company's global technology footprint including its proprietary TradeSharp platform and its new TradeBridge API solutions.

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trade Technologies, the global leader for international trade document solutions, announced today the appointment of Ken Kolchier as its new CTO. Ken will be responsible for the Company's global technology footprint including its proprietary TradeSharp platform and its new TradeBridge API solutions.
— Kirk Lundburg
The TradeSharp multi-bank trade document platform is used by over 1500 exporters, banks, and logistics providers to automate and digitize over $13 billion of letter of credit, collections, and open account trade transactions each year. The TradeBridge Bank API connects TradeSharp to multiple bank systems to automate and digitize the exchange of data and documents between exporters and banks. TradeBridge eliminates the need for banks to receive and manage paper documents dramatically reducing the cost and time required to process trade finance transactions.
Ken brings over 20 years of experience as a technology leader, strategist, architect, developer, and innovator. He has a proven track record of delivering practical and effective technology solutions across multiple domains, including international logistics.
"I’m excited to build on the great value and success that Trade Technologies has brought to its export and bank customers, and I am looking forward to extending the Company’s automation and digitization solutions across the trade ecosystem," said Ken Kolchier, CTO of Trade Technologies.
"Ken brings exactly the experience and talent we need to continue the steady progress we have made over the last 20 years digitizing and automating trade transactions,” said Kirk Lundburg, CEO of Trade Technologies. “TradeSharp and TradeBridge are unique technologies that improve results for today’s paper and manual trade processes while introducing, enabling, and proving the value of digitization, automation, and data integration for all trade participants.”
About Trade Technologies
Founded in 1999, Trade Technologies (www.tradetechnologies.com) is the largest global provider of trade document services and software. From its offices in Asia, Europe, Middle East, and North America, Trade Technologies provides leading exporters, freight forwarders, and international trade banks with trade document solutions, training, and consulting.
The Company’s cloud-based TradeSharp platform and Outsourced Trade Document Services enable customers to streamline their operations, save money, accelerate payments, and eliminate discrepancies traditionally involved in international letter of credit, documentary collections, and open account transactions. More than 1,500 exporters, global trade banks, and freight forwarders depend on Trade Technologies’ services to process over $13 billion in international trade transactions each year. Globally, Trade Technologies is presenting original letter of credit and other trade documents online to 66 examination offices of 24 banks in 13 countries.
The TradeBridge connectivity and data exchange product suite automates and digitizes the entire trade finance data and document exchange for exporters and banks for letter of credit, documentary collections, and open account presentations. By delivering data and documents directly to the back-office systems of major trade banks, banks and exporters are able to largely eliminate exchanging and processing paper documents and dramatically reduce the cost and time associated with traditional trade finance.
Trade Technologies has 16 operations offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dubai, Foshan, Hong Kong, Houston, Istanbul, Kuala Lumpur, London, Los Angeles, Mumbai, New York, San Francisco, Singapore, and Stuttgart. Trade Technologies’ corporate headquarters are in Austin, Texas.
Trade Technologies was named by Silicon Review as one of the “50 Smartest Companies of the Year 2016.” In 2015, Trade Technologies was awarded the Presidential “E” Star Award for Export Services by the U.S. Department of Commerce and was selected by CIO Review Magazine for its annual list of the 20 Most Promising Banking Technology Solution Providers. Trade Technologies was voted the “Best Trade Tech Solutions Company” in 2012 by readers of Trade Finance Magazine. In 2011, Trade Technologies won the Presidential “E” Award for Exports through the U.S. Department of Commerce, the highest recognition any U.S. entity may receive for supporting export growth. In 2010, the Company was awarded a patent on the TradeSharp software platform and process.
Contact:
Anija Obmann - Press & Media
Trade Technologies Inc.
aobmann@tradetechnologies.com
Ken Kolchier – CTO
Trade Technologies
kkolchier@tradetechnologies.com