Bisk and Workforce Edge Partner to Expand Workplace Education Offerings
EINPresswire.com/ -- Bisk, a pioneer in online and corporate education, today announced its partnership with Workforce Edge, a complete employee education management platform within Strategic Education, Inc.’s family of educational services, to provide users access to certificate programs from Bisk’s diverse portfolio of university partners. Among other things, the partnership will provide working professionals flexible access to quality upskilling and reskilling education courses and give workers control over their learning and development.
Bisk will increase the growing mix of offerings available through Workforce Edge while meeting industry education needs. Professional and master certificates for a variety of fields are available for the following programs:
Human Resources
• Master Certificate in Supervisory & Human Resources Management
• Professional Certificate in Human Resources & Talent Management
Business
• Master & Professional Certificate in Business Analytics
• Master Certificate in Data-Driven Strategy
• Professional Certificate in Leading Strategy & Innovation
• Professional Certificate in Supervisory Management
Supply Chain
• Advanced Master & Master Certificate in Integrated Supply Chain Management
• Master Certificate in Advanced Procurement Management & Advanced Procurement Management — Strategic Negotiation
• Master Certificate in Global Supply Chain Management
• Master Certificate in Supply Chain Management and Logistics
• Master Certificate in Supply Chain Management and Operations
• Master Certificate in Supply Chain Management and Procurement
Bisk CEO Mike Bisk said, “This partnership will provide our exceptional programs to employers looking to meet the diverse needs of their employees and for professionals looking to expand their skills, enhance their careers and unlock their immense potential.”
Workforce Edge serves as a solution to help employers offer their workforce higher education options that are relevant, innovative and affordable. Since launching, Workforce Edge has partnered with several dozen industry-leading employers to help administer education benefits.
“We are proud to partner with Bisk to provide access to its impressive list of programs like Supply Chain Management and Business Analytics to our growing roster of employer partners,” said Karl McDonnell, President & CEO, Strategic Education. “Providing this level of diversity in our programs to our Workforce Edge employer partners will not only provide options to our employer partners and their employees, it may help build a more skilled workforce that is one step ahead of the competition.”
About Bisk
Bisk partners with leading institutions to deliver online degree and certificate programs to learners around the world. We provide the resources, expertise, and technology to help institutions grow and students thrive. Through our online education services, we have supported more than one million enrollments for universities such as Villanova University, Michigan State University, University of South Florida, Florida Institute of Technology, Florida A&M University, Emory University, Southern Methodist University, University of British Columbia, Vanderbilt University and Columbia Law School. Our mission is to amplify potential through transformational learning experiences. To learn more, visit bisk.com.
About Strategic Education, Inc.
Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRA) (www.strategiceducation.com) is dedicated to helping advance economic mobility through higher education. We primarily serve working adult students globally through our core focus areas: 1) U.S. Higher Education, including Strayer University and Capella University, each institutionally accredited, and collectively offer flexible and affordable associate, bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral programs including the Jack Welch Management Institute at Strayer University, and non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Strayer University’s Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; 2) Education Technology Services, developing and maintaining relationships with employers to build education benefits programs providing employees access to affordable and industry-relevant training, certificate, and degree programs, including through Workforce Edge, a full-service education benefits administration solution for employers, and Sophia Learning, enabling education benefits programs through low-cost online general education-level courses that are ACE-recommended for college credit; and 3) Australia/New Zealand, comprised of Torrens University, Think Education, and Media Design School that collectively offer certificate and degree programs in Australia and New Zealand. This portfolio of high quality, innovative, relevant, and affordable programs and institutions helps our students prepare for success in today’s workforce and find a path to bettering their lives.
