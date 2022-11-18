New Jersey Answer Sure Company Helps Protect Seniors from Financial Predators

Answer Sure, LLC Gogie Padilla, President of Answer Sure, LLC

Prevention is key to keeping our loved ones safe and stress-free.” — Gogie Padilla, President of Answer Sure, LC

SPOTSWOOD, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Did you know that the National Council on Aging considers financial scams targeting older adults so common that they are now considered the “crime of the 21st century?” CEO and founder of Answer Sure LLC, Gogie Padilla, knows that very well. In fact, her family’s personal experience was the reason for starting this much-needed company.

Earlier this year, Consumer Affairs revealed that financial crimes against the elderly are on the rise. “Older people are swindled out of more than $3 billion each year. More than 3.5 million older adults are victims of financial exploitation each year. Seniors targeted by fraudsters suffer an average loss of $34,200.”

As a pacesetting entrepreneur, Ms. Padilla created the Answer Sure app in 2021 to protect the unsuspecting elderly from scams, spams, and robo calls. It provides a call service that shields the most vulnerable from succumbing to telephone scammers. They also track suspicious calls for future reference. In addition, Answer Sure LLC covers landlines which many older Americans still have in their homes. Gogie and her team at Answersure.com offer a representative plan and an automated plan for landlines to vet incoming calls before they reach seniors. This puts the client and their loved ones at ease. Seniors can now feel confident and safe from potential ID theft and fraud.

Scammers can target people of any age group, however, studies show that those over the age of 60 are often more vulnerable. A fascinating article in Marketplace.com highlighted research from Mark Lachs, a physician at Weill-Cornell Medicine in New York. Lachs and his colleagues put a label on what they see as an all-too common condition: “age-associated financial vulnerability.” According to Dr. Lach, “We are learning that there are changes in the aging brain, even in the absence of diseases like Alzheimer’s disease or other neurodegenerative illnesses, that may render older adults vulnerable to financial exploitation.” Many of these people live alone and do not have a strong local support system that checks on them regularly. Ms. Padilla states that, “Prevention is key to keeping our loved ones safe and stress-free.”

The Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE) is holding its annual International Fraud Awareness Week from November 13-19, 2022, in Toronto, Canada, this year. The ACFE is a professional organization of fraud examiners. Its activities include producing fraud information, tools, and training. Their aim is to raise awareness of fraud through fraud prevention campaigns and education.

Answer Sure LLC is registered in the state of New Jersey and their services are available throughout the United States. Download the Answer Sure App at the App Store for Android and iOS mobile phones or go to their website www.AnswerSure.com. for mobile phones and landlines. As their much-needed business grows, they hope to provide protection from phone fraud in other countries.

For more information, please contact Gogie Padilla at Contact@answersure.com or Phone:732-702-0010 or go to Website: https://www.answersure.com.