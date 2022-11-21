Eliminate Stress and “Activate Your Inner Power” with Lee Milteer
Best-selling author, speaker, television personality, and business coach launches new book 11/21/22
'Activate Your Inner Power’ is as useful a desktop reference for peak personal performance as the thesaurus is for the writer or advertising copywriter.”VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If you want to eliminate stress and overcome any mental or emotional hardships within you, award-winning best-selling author Lee Milteer launches her new book, “Activate Your Inner Power” on Monday, November 21, 22 on Amazon.com at https://bit.ly/MilteerBook.
— Dan S. Kennedy
Internationally acclaimed business and life coach, entrepreneur and founder of the Millionaire Smarts© Club, Milteer has touched millions of people worldwide via her speaking presentations, podcasts, books, and radio and television appearances around the world.
Now, she leverages decades of professional coaching experience in her new book to help readers activate their own inner guidance to eliminate stress, fear, doubts, and insecurity and find the best answers for their daily challenges at any time.
“With so much negativity in the world today, it’s essential to know that everyone has the power within them to overcome any mental or emotional hardships they face on a daily basis,” states Milteer. “You were born with an inherent birthright to this inner power, where your instincts, intuition and guidance system reside to deal with self-doubt, overwhelm and feeling defeated. Now, anyone can open a page in ‘Activate Your Inner Power’ and find an answer within seconds.”
To use “Activate Your Inner Power,” you simply hold a problem in your mind and open the book to any page to find guidance messages to help you answer your challenge.
“The book is composed of 214 powerful nuggets of wisdom to inspire you to play a bigger game,” states Cap’t Jim Palmer, The Dream Business Coach. “The fun thing about Lee’s book is that you need not read it in order. At any given moment, you can pick it up, flip to any page and see what pearls of wisdom Lee has to share.”
Each message ends with an Action Plan for putting these messages to use. By shifting your perspective in this way, you get a new view of your challenges, helping you make and take your best choices
and actions.
“When confronted with a ‘dragon,’ go to this book’s table of contents, and go directly to exactly the right ‘sword,’” exclaims Dan S. Kennedy, Author of the “No B.S.” Book Series, Business Strategist and Entrepreneur. “‘Activate Your Inner Power’ is as useful a desktop reference for peak personal performance as the thesaurus is for the writer or advertising copywriter.”
Published by Advantage Media Group, “Activate Your Inner Power” is for family, friends and co-workers!
For orders of 20+ copies, please email assistant@milteer.com, and for orders of 20 and under, please order from Amazon.com at https://bit.ly/MilteerBook. To see a book preview, visit https://milteer.com/activate-your-inner-power-lee-milteer.
About Lee Milteer
Lee Milteer is an internationally known best-selling author, award-winning professional speaker, visionary, TV personality, intuitive business mentor, and serial entrepreneur. She has written five best-selling books and has also coauthored nine more books, including “Renegade Millionaire” with Dan S. Kennedy. She is the founder of the Millionaire Smarts Coaching program, which supplies coaching for other coaches and businesses. For more information, visit https://milteer.com.
Media Contact: Assistant to Lee Milteer, (757) 363-0094, assistant@milteer.com
