OOm Bags Gold And Silver Trophies At The Marketing Excellence Awards 2022
OOm stands out among organisations that ran marketing campaigns after clinching Gold and Silver trophies at the annual Marketing Excellence Awards 2022.
Considering the versatility and ever-changing nature of the digital world and digital marketing, being able to effectively navigate this space and drive results is a big achievement,”SINGAPORE, November 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Among the top digital marketing agencies in Singapore, OOm bags gold for Excellence in Search Marketing and silver for Excellence in eCommerce Marketing at this year's Marketing Excellence Awards.
— Ian Cheow, the CEO and Co-founder of OOm.
OOm clinches the coveted Excellence in Search Marketing gold trophy for Harvey Norman Singapore (Pertama Merchandising Pte Ltd)’s marketing campaign.
It is the third time OOm was awarded for the said category. In 2018, the award-winning digital marketing agency received gold for Rentokil Initial Singapore and a silver trophy in 2020. Last year, OOm scored bronze in the same category.
Meanwhile, OOm's 'Mother’s Work Made Effortless' campaign for Motherswork earned the digital marketing company a silver award for Excellence in eCommerce Marketing. With e-commerce becoming a game changer in the digital marketing industry, OOm is thrilled to display its digital marketing expertise for e-commerce clients in the future.
Achieving the silver trophy for Excellence in eCommerce Marketing is a great feat for OOm. It is the first time OOm snagged the Excellence in eCommerce Marketing award after the category's first inclusion into the event in 2020.
OOm expresses its gratitude for the recognition. ‘A big thank you to Marketing Interactive for awarding us in said categories and to our clients for their continuous support and trust in us,’ said Ian Cheow, the CEO and co-founder of OOm.
OOm vows to continue its hard work to deliver only the best service. ‘Considering the versatility and ever-changing nature of the digital world and digital marketing, being able to effectively navigate this space and drive results is a big achievement. Currently, E-commerce and search marketing are two primary, indispensable strategies. Knowing that we are able to conquer that landscape and help our clients do so as well gives us great honour,’ Cheow said.
Meanwhile, Wyvan Xu, OOm’s COO and co-founder, attributes the wins not only to the clients but also to the persistent efforts of the people who are behind the successful marketing campaigns.
‘Having won these awards goes beyond recognition in our abilities. It reaffirms that our clients are benefitting from our services and meeting their business goals through our digital marketing knowledge and expertise. Ultimately delivering such results is most important to us as our passion lies in helping clients navigate through their digital endeavours,’ Xu said.
𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗘𝘅𝗰𝗲𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗔𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗱𝘀 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟮
Presented by Marketing Interactive, Marketing Excellence Awards is an anticipated annual event in Singapore that aims to recognise and reward phenomenal marketing campaigns and leading digital marketing agencies.
The Marketing Excellence Awards is a great opportunity to build industry-wide credibility, showcase the best work to the panel of esteemed judges, recognise and boost morale for outstanding work, and celebrate the success of the marketing campaign.
𝗣𝗮𝗻𝗲𝗹 𝗼𝗳 𝗝𝘂𝗱𝗴𝗲𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗝𝘂𝗱𝗴𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗖𝗿𝗶𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗮
This year's top marketing campaigns and leading digital marketing companies are judged by an independent panel of renowned and industry-recognised senior client-side marketers in the country. The judges are tasked to evaluate marketers' creative excellence and effective delivery of successful strategies.
Each marketing campaign and digital marketing company in Singapore was judged by the following criteria:
PROBLEM (10%)
The panel of judges evaluated the market situation of the digital marketing company, the consumer challenge it addressed, and the scale of the challenge.
SOLUTION (35%)
The panel of judges evaluated the digital marketing company's rationale for addressing the marketing challenge, core insights, marketing tools and media channel strategies.
DELIVERY (30%)
The panel of judges evaluated the successful implementation of the marketing tools and media channel strategies and the application of tactics in their respective roles and niches.
PERFORMANCE (25%)
The panel of judges evaluated the accurate metrics and reports that demonstrated the performance of the marketing solution or strategy. The judges also assessed how the marketing strategy addressed the marketing challenge and why the marketing campaign is eligible for the Marketing Excellence Award.
As a digital agency based in Singapore, OOm qualified and passed the rigorous evaluation, becoming shortlisted and eventually gaining victory in the Excellence in Search Marketing and Excellence in eCommerce Marketing.
With a hopeful outlook in 2023, OOm aims to exceed and go beyond these feats and continue to deliver outstanding e-commerce digital marketing services to clients in Singapore.
𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗢𝗢𝗺
Founded in 2006, digital marketing OOm has become one of Singapore's leading e-commerce and digital marketing companies. OOm is a Premier Google Partner and Meta (Facebook) Business Partner, securing a spot in the top 3% of Google Partners in Singapore.
As a pre-approved vendor for Productivity Solutions Grant (PSG) by Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) for Digital Marketing and E-Commerce solutions, OOm displays competencies in various services, including search engine optimisation (SEO), search engine marketing (SEM), social media marketing (SEM), content marketing, and website design and development.
OOm provides a global perspective when it comes to digital marketing. OOm has expanded its services beyond Singapore, with its overseas offices in China, Hong Kong, and the Philippines. With this, OOm, as a digital marketing company, gives you access to notable global talents and local and international business opportunities and growth.
