Read more about DCS Congratulates Twenty-Two Graduates for Completion of the Basic Community Supervision Training

ATLANTA - Twenty-two officers graduated from the Basic Community Supervision Officer Training (BCSOT) at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center in Forsyth, Georgia. The graduation ceremony was held on Thursday, November 17, 2022, in the auditorium. All graduates are now certified as Community Supervision Officers by the Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council (P.O.S.T.).

These men and women join the ranks of fellow officers responsible for the community-based supervision of approximately 200,000 individuals serving for felony offenses throughout Georgia.

“Over the past eight weeks, these men and women have been tested, both mentally as well as physically, and have proven they are prepared to excel in this challenging and rewarding profession,” said Sandra Thomas, DCS Executive Operations Director.

I am fully confident that the values learned during this rigorous course have prepared these new officers for what's to come as they begin their careers and work to improve the lives of those in our communities across our great state,” added Thomas.

The BCSOT curriculum includes training on the following courses: supervision techniques, investigation procedures, intervention strategies, Georgia law, policy and procedure, interview skills, physical fitness, arrest procedures, defensive tactics, computer interaction, enhanced supervision procedures, and firearms qualification.

The new officers will serve their communities in field offices located in Americus, Cairo, Cedartown, Covington, Dahlonega, Dekalb, Eastman, Griffin, Lafayette, Macon, Marietta, McDonough, Pardons & Paroles, Savannah, Statesboro, Thomaston, and Warner Robins. Two of the graduates will work with the State Board or Padons and Parole.

About the Georgia Department of Community Supervision:

As an integral part of the criminal justice system, we protect and serve the state of Georgia through effective and efficient community supervision while providing opportunities for successful outcomes.

For more information, visit dcs.georgia.gov.



