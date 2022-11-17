Southwest Winter Feeding Advisory Committee will meet Dec. 2

Southwest Winter Feeding

Advisory Committee Meeting

Date: Friday, December 2, 2022- 2:00 PM MST

Address: Idaho Department of Fish and Game Southwest Regional Office: 15950 N Gate Boulevard Nampa, Idaho 83687

The Winter Feeding Advisory Committee is participating by a combination of in-person attendance at the above physical location and phone conference. This meeting is open to the public.

The call-in number is (208) 475-2602.

Individuals with disabilities may request meeting accommodations by contacting the Nampa Regional office at the Idaho Department of Fish and Game directly at 208-465-8465.

Agenda Items

Introduction

Purpose of the Winter Feeding Advisory Committee

Emergency Winter Feeding Policy

Current Regional Conditions

IDFG Elk and Deer Monitoring

Emergency Preparedness

Community Outreach

Adjourn

Follow this link to learn more about winter feeding in Idaho.