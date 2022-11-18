RED CHAOS, GEOPOLITICAL THRILLER IS RELEASED
3RD Book of the Red Hotel Series by Ed Fuller and Gary Grossman in Bookstores Now
Be ready to be catapulted into the real world of international intrigue! Oil tankers are sunk. An attack on the Suez Canal. Who benefits from actions like these? You’ll find out in RED CHAOS.”LAGUNA HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new thriller by Ed Fuller and Gary Grossman has been released in Audiobook and eBook formats. The third book in their Red Hotel Series of international thrillers called RED CHAOS (Beaufort Books; November 14, 2022) will be out in hardcover soon and is available for pre-order.
— WILLIAM GRIMSLEY, Major General US Army (Ret)
Ed Fuller and Gary Grossman have done it again! Partnering together for the release of the third book in the Red Hotel Series, Red Chaos. Former Marriott International president and director of FBI National Academy Associates, Ed Fuller, and award-winning network television producer and bestselling author, Gary Grossman, continue their Red Hotel series with their trademark adrenaline intensity, combining firsthand international experience with hot political drama unnervingly echoing today’s headlines.
In Red Chaos, Dan Reilly investigates a rash of terrorist attacks around the world. As the president of the international division of the Kensington Royal Hotel Corporation, it’s his job to stop trouble before it reaches red, the deadliest level in his five-tier Red Hotel threat assessment plan.
The Arctic ice is melting, the waters are warming, and Russia’s ever-expanding fleet of oil tankers grind through the Northern Sea Route to China. With a fleet of nuclear ice breakers clearing the way, Russian ships were setting new records to reach China and fulfilling a simple equation: Russian President Nicolai Gorshkov needs China’s money to fund his expansionism plans past Ukraine and Latvia while China, the thirstiest oil nation in the world, needs affordable fuel.
But ongoing competition from the West and Middle East nations threatens Russia’s ability to monopolize the market and, as a result, Gorshkov initiates a devilish plot to make traditional shipping routes impassable. Working through third-party countries, attacks shut down the Suez Canal and other key routes. With oil futures and the global economy at stake, secret information passes between two countries, affecting the future of three – the United States, China and Russia.
Dan Reilly, a freelance State Department and CIA consultant, working full-time as International President Kensington Royal Hotels, is drawn into a web of intrigue involving the current American president, a U.S. senator, a cunning Chinese businessman, and the death of a young girl.
How these seemingly different elements have a profound impact on Russia’s far-reaching plans is what makes Red Chaos a thriller to be read like breaking news.
RECENT REVIEWS
“Be ready to be catapulted into the real world of international intrigue that keeps national security experts up at night! Oil tankers are sunk in the Straits of Hormuz. An attack on the Suez Canal closes shipping for a year. Who benefits from actions like these? You’ll find out in RED CHAOS by Fuller and Grossman, and all-too real scenario with heart- pumping action from Washington to London, the Arabian Sea to the North Atlantic, Russia to China. Areas where I served, that remain in the headlines today. You’ll be swept along with RED CHAOS as I did. It’s the fastest read on the shelves in a long, long time!”
WILLIAM GRIMSLEY
Major General US Army (Ret)
Secretary of South Carolina Department of Veterans Affairs
"A complex web of intrigue! Compelling and fascinating! Fuller and Grossman weave a timely tale of Russian expansionism and terrorism in RED CHAOS against a backdrop of political intrigue. You will not put this thriller down as Dan Reilly races to prevent Russian world and oil domination. The authors take you behind the closed doors of our National Security to illuminate how seemingly unrelated occurrences are part of Russia’s intricate plan. I loved this book, and it holds a prized place on my bookshelf.”
WEBB HUBBELL
Associate Attorney General of the U.S.
Best-selling, award-winning author
RED CHAOS, along RED HOTEL and RED DECEPTION are published by Beaufort Books and available in print, eBook, and Audible additions.
To learn more about the RED HOTEL SERIES of thrillers, the authors, news, and events, go to redhotelseries.com
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
ED FULLER is CEO of Laguna Strategic Advisors, a global consortium providing business consulting services worldwide. He has served on business and charitable boards during his 40-year career with Marriott International where he was chief marketing officer followed by 22 years as president and managing director of Marriott International. Under his management, the international division grew from 16 to 550 hotels in 73 countries with 80,000 associates and sales of $8 billion. Upon retirement, Fuller has served on five university boards and taught as adjunct professor for MBA and undergraduate students. He has blogged for Forbes and other tourism and lodging industry media. His book, You Can't Lead with Your Feet on the Desk, has been printed in English, Japanese and Chinese. Fuller served as captain in the U.S. Army, stationed in Germany and Vietnam and received the Bronze Star and the Army Commendation medals. He and Gary Grossman are co-authors of the Red Hotel series, including the 2018 thriller Red Hotel and the 2021 release, Red Deception, soon to be followed by Red Chaos.
GARY GROSSMAN is a journalist, newspaper columnist, documentary television producer, reporter, media historian and the author of Executive Actions, Executive Treason, Executive Command, and Executive Force. In addition to the bestselling Executive series, Grossman wrote the international award-winning Old Earth, a geological thriller. With Ed Fuller, Grossman has collaborated on the globe-hopping Red Hotel series. Grossman has contributed to the New York Times and the Boston Globe and was a columnist for the Boston Herald American. He covered presidential campaigns for WBZ-TV in Boston. He is a multiple Emmy winner for series and specials for networks including NBC, CNN, ABC, CBS, Fox, History Channel, Discovery, and National Geographic Channel. He served as chair of the Government Affairs Committee for the Caucus for Producers, Writers and Directors, and is a member of the International Thriller Writers Association and Military Writers Society of America. He is a trustee at Emerson College and serves on the Boston University Metropolitan College Advisory Board. Grossman has taught at Emerson College, Boston University, USC, and currently teaches at Loyola Marymount University.
