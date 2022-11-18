Rockology Launches Holiday Celebrity Auction Featuring Items Owned by Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis and More
An auction preview and pre-registration begins November 18th, and the online auction starts November 25th exclusively at RockologyAuctions.com.
We pride ourselves in bringing forth truly one-of-a-kind artifacts that have never been offered before, and this auction is no exception.”NASHVILLE, TN, USA, November 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On November 25th, Nashville-based Rockology Auctions will be providing significant celebrity memorabilia for acquisition, including many items that have never been offered publicly. The upcoming auction runs through December 1, 2022 and features 250 items from music icons like Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis, Dixie Chicks, Patsy Cline, Loretta Lynn, Travis Denning, Tanya Tucker, B.J. Thomas, Scotty Moore, Hank Snow, Jason Aldean, Tracy Lawrence and more.
— Stephen M. Shutts, President of Rockology Auctions
Notable items to be offered include a recently discovered cedar chest belonging to Elvis, believed to have moved with the family from Tupelo to Memphis. Manufactured in 1944, the historic cedar chest remained in the Presley family for four decades and comes with extensive documentation. Additional items include Elvis-owned jewelry and wardrobe, including the first ring he ever purchased in 1954, Tanya Tucker's passort, and stage and TV wardrobe from music icon Jerry Lee Lewis.
"We pride ourselves in bringing forth truly one-of-a-kind artifacts that have never been offered before, and this auction is no exception,” says Stephen M. Shutts, President of Rockology Auctions, who also may be recognized as the co-host of the popular CMT reality series, “Raiders of Rock."
Rockology Auctions, unlike other auction houses, specializes in authenticating, appraising and curating prior to liquidation. Stephen M. Shutts, President of Rockology Auctions, brings 35 years of collecting knowledge to the homes of celebrity clientele who wish to consolidate and downsize their personal holdings, and at the same time, providing cherished career memorabilia to fans, private collectors and public museums.
To register to bid or for more information, go to www.RockologyAuctions.com.
