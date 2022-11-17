NOV 20 1PM L.A. CITY DEDICATION LEVIN "DEMOCRACY SQUARE" NOW BRINGS CITY, NATL SPEAKERS ON DEMOCRACY, VOTING, ELECTIONS
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Contact: Bob Weiner 202-306-1200 or 202-329-1700 weinerpublic@comcast.net and Chuck Levin 310-980-6769
NOV 20 1PM L.A. CITY DEDICATION LEVIN "DEMOCRACY SQUARE" NOW INCLUDES CITY, NATL SPEAKERS TO CELBRATE DEMOCRACY, VOTING, & ELECTIONS
AT FAIRFAX & ROSEWOOD
SPEAKERS INCLUDE LA COUNTY REGISTRAR OF VOTERS, PRINCIPAL OF FAIRFAX HS ADJACENT TO DEMOCRACY SQUARE SITE, ROCK AND ROLL RADIO PERSONALITY, FEDERAL ELECTION ASSISTANCE COMMISSIONER, CITY COUNCILMEMBER, SON OF NATION'S LEADING VOLUNTEER VOTER REGISTRAR (HONOREE'S SON); AND OTHERS.
LOS ANGELES TO DEDICATE 'SYLVIA LEVIN DEMOCRACY SQUARE' HONORING LA AND NATION'S LEADING VOLUNTEER VOTER REGISTRAR NOVEMBER 20 1PM: INTERSECTION OF FAIRFAX & ROSEWOOD
A PUBLIC SQUARE TO CELEBRATE DEMOCRACY and VOTING
On Sunday, November 20 at 1 PM, Members of the Los Angeles City Council, plus national, state, and local election officials will participate in the installation and dedication of four permanent monument signs creating 'Sylvia Levin Democracy Square' and honoring Sylvia's efforts as a deputy registrar of voter. It will be a place to gather and celebrate democracy, voting, and elections. The installation and dedication event recognizes the nation's leading volunteer deputy voter registrar - Sylvia Levin, who passed in 2009. From the years 1973 to 2009, Levin registered more than 47,000 voters and spoke to more than 470,000 people. She was inspired by her son Chuck Levin, a volunteer deputy voter registrar himself since 1968 and who continues still. In 1984 Chuck established 'The First Vote' Foundation .
Sylvia Levin, Chuck, and fellow volunteers have joined in this cause which has registered more than 71,000 voters since 1968. Sylvia's work set local, state, and national records and over the decades she has been recognized with resolutions by Congress, the California Secretary of State, the County of Los Angeles, the City of Los Angeles and the media .
"This effort has always been nonpartisan, encouraging voter participation, and has never has been more significant than now," said Chuck . "It is a rare honor by the City Council and the City to create this type of permanent tribute to individuals , this one for democracy and my mother's 36 year record setting contribution. It is a wonderful tribute and it means so much. Thank you to my hometown ."
The event and the council resolution creating the Square is led by Councilmember Paul Koretz. Other speakers include Dean Logan, Los Angeles County Registrar of Voters; Christy. McCormick, Federal Election Assistance Commissioner; Cynthia Fox, 25+ year DJ, rock and roll radio personality and friend of Sylvia Levin; attorney - founder- publisher of California Political Week Mel Horowitz; Chuck Levin, and others also invited.
Media arrangements for the event are being handled by Robert Weiner, former White House public affairs staff, Chief of Staff of the House Aging Committee under Chairman Cong. Claude Pepper, and spokesman for the House Government Operations Committee, who will also speak. Weiner was a national youth vote organizer in the 1970's who first worked with the Levins when the Constitution was amended to allow 18 year-olds the vote in 1971 , and he is a long-time family friend. Weiner stated, "Since the 26th Amendment to the Constitution was enacted and 18-year olds first could vote, Chuck and his mother have been an inspiration and a national model for expanding democracy thru their non partisan efforts.
Weiner said, "Washington, DC has Wisconsin and M where people gather at special times to celebrate democracy and American values. Boston has the historic Old South Meeting House; and Seneca Falls has Wesleyan Chapel. Now, in Los Angeles, at Fairfax and Rosewood, there will be 'Sylvia Levin Democracy Square' as a place to celebrate our democracy, voting, and the republic."
Councilmember Koretz in his letter announcing this City tribute said to Chuck that Los Angeles will "dedicate the Sylvia Levin Democracy Square at Fairfax and Rosewood, one block north of Canter's Deli where your mother set records registering voters." Koretz said that the process and event had been postponed more than two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Mr. Koretz stated that this exceptional City tribute recognizes Sylvia's efforts as a volunteer expanding our appreciation for elections and voting and encouraging involvement in our community and our country. 'Sylvia Levin Democracy Square' is a symbol of tireless civic engagement." The square is adjacent to Fairfax High School.
"I note that all her activities were accomplished by walking and taking the bus," Koretz added.
Media is welcome. For advance or onsite information contact Bob Weiner 202-306-1200 weinerpublic@comcast.net , or Chuck Levin 310-980-6769
- 30 -
Robert Weiner
