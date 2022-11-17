Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,413 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 302,642 in the last 365 days.

Gordon McKernan Welcomes Tigers Basketball Forward Angel Reese to the G Team

Seasoned forward Angel Reese partners with McKernan after transferring from Maryland to Louisiana.

Seasoned forward Angel Reese partners with McKernan after transferring from Maryland to Louisiana.

Seasoned forward Angel Reese partners with McKernan after transferring from Maryland to Louisiana.

I’m excited to welcome Angel to Baton Rouge with a spot on the G Team. Her energy and excitement are sure to translate both on the court and in the community.”
— Gordon McKernan
BATON ROUGE, LA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tigers women’s basketball forward Angel Reese has signed a Name, Image, & Likeness (NIL) deal with Louisiana personal injury lawyer Gordon McKernan.

Rated the No. 2 overall player in the class of 2022 by ESPN, Reese deservedly earned her spot at the top. She led her high school basketball team at Maryland’s St. Frances Academy to three IAAM championships and two conference titles, but the accolades don’t stop there. She was named Player of the Year twice by the Baltimore Sun and named to the USA Today First team, in addition to a lengthy list of other achievements she earned as a mere high school athlete.

The hometown hero’s college basketball career saw its start with the Maryland Terrapins. As the team’s top scorer and top rebounder, she led her team to the 2022 Sweet 16. Rated the top player in the 2022 transfer portal after playing two seasons for the Maryland Terrapins, Reese found her way to the LSU Tigers to continue her career.

During her debut in the Tigers’ season opener against the Bellarmine Vikings, Reese’s substantial scoring in the first period set the Lady Tigers up for their 125-50 victory over the Knights. Reese’s performance during the game is a clear indication of the value she’ll add to the Lady Tigers team.

McKernan remains grateful that Reese’s basketball career led her to Louisiana. “I’m excited to welcome Angel to Baton Rouge with a spot on the G Team. Her energy and excitement are sure to translate both on the court and in the community,” said McKernan.

Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys is located at 5656 Hilton Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA 70808, and has offices in Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Denham Springs, Gonzales, Hammond, Lake Charles, Lafayette, Monroe, Shreveport, and Zachary. For questions and inquiries regarding McKernan’s most recent NIL deal, call (225) 888-8888 or visit the website for more information.

Emily Gaffney
Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys
+1 225-228-2910
email us here

You just read:

Gordon McKernan Welcomes Tigers Basketball Forward Angel Reese to the G Team

Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Law, Media, Advertising & PR, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.