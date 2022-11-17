Gordon McKernan Welcomes Tigers Basketball Forward Angel Reese to the G Team
Seasoned forward Angel Reese partners with McKernan after transferring from Maryland to Louisiana.
BATON ROUGE, LA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tigers women's basketball forward Angel Reese has signed a Name, Image, & Likeness (NIL) deal with Louisiana personal injury lawyer Gordon McKernan.
— Gordon McKernan
Rated the No. 2 overall player in the class of 2022 by ESPN, Reese deservedly earned her spot at the top. She led her high school basketball team at Maryland’s St. Frances Academy to three IAAM championships and two conference titles, but the accolades don’t stop there. She was named Player of the Year twice by the Baltimore Sun and named to the USA Today First team, in addition to a lengthy list of other achievements she earned as a mere high school athlete.
The hometown hero’s college basketball career saw its start with the Maryland Terrapins. As the team’s top scorer and top rebounder, she led her team to the 2022 Sweet 16. Rated the top player in the 2022 transfer portal after playing two seasons for the Maryland Terrapins, Reese found her way to the LSU Tigers to continue her career.
During her debut in the Tigers’ season opener against the Bellarmine Vikings, Reese’s substantial scoring in the first period set the Lady Tigers up for their 125-50 victory over the Knights. Reese’s performance during the game is a clear indication of the value she’ll add to the Lady Tigers team.
McKernan remains grateful that Reese’s basketball career led her to Louisiana. “I’m excited to welcome Angel to Baton Rouge with a spot on the G Team. Her energy and excitement are sure to translate both on the court and in the community,” said McKernan.
Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys is located at 5656 Hilton Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA 70808, and has offices in Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Denham Springs, Gonzales, Hammond, Lake Charles, Lafayette, Monroe, Shreveport, and Zachary. For questions and inquiries regarding McKernan’s most recent NIL deal, call (225) 888-8888 or visit the website for more information.
