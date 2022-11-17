LEGISLATIVE NEWS: Macri recognized with national award for leadership on advancing housing justice in Washington

OLYMPIA – State Representative Nicole Macri, D-Seattle, is one of the Human Rights to Housing Awards recipients by the National Homelessness Law Center. She was presented with this year’s State Legislator Award at a ceremony in Washington DC last night.

“I am truly humbled and honored by this recognition,” Macri said. “I share this award with the many people who have worked with me over the years on crafting strategic policies to prevent homelessness and increase housing stability for families across Washington.”

The Law Center’s Human Rights to Housing Awards honor organizations, leaders, and changemakers that work to bring awareness to and advance the solutions to homelessness and poverty.

This award highlights the successful passage, in 2021, of Macri’s just cause eviction legislation to protect renters by requiring landlords to provide a reason to tenants when they ask them to move out of their homes. It also recognizes Macri’s instrumental work in passing and fully funding the right to counsel for low-income tenants facing court proceedings for eviction.

“Many families in Washington state, especially low-income and families of color, rely on rental housing. They are struggling to make ends meet to keep a roof over their heads, which was made all the more evident during the pandemic. My legislation provides a good balance to promote fairness and equity for landlords and tenants alike,” Macri added.

Rep. Nicole Macri, who was first elected to the Washington State House of Representatives in 2016, has been a legislative leader in housing justice, health care access, and in enacting protections from discrimination and displacement for LGBTQ people, people with disabilities, renters, and low-income homeowners. Outside the Legislature, she is Deputy Director of the Downtown Emergency Service Center (DESC) which provides housing, shelter, integrated mental health, addiction treatment and other social services in the Seattle area.