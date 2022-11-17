Agrellus Marketplace and Farm Leaders Launch Proving Ground for Ag Manufacturers

Agrellus Marketplace

Proving Ground delivers over 370 data points, harvested to reveal agronomic and economic performance data at farm scale.

LUBBOCK, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Agrellus, Inc., North America’s Agricultural Marketplace, expanding its Ag Input solutions for over 365,000 farming operations through a dynamic network of local authorized Retailers has announced the launch of its unique practical farm scale agronomic and economic analysis tool “Proving Ground” for Manufacturers and farm leaders across the United States. The Agrellus Proving Ground product and management team provide a high value, fully independent certification for products of leading Ag input manufacturers.

The Agrellus Proving Ground Specialists conduct a fully independent, agronomic and economic performance matrix, along with rigorous testing processes applied to a set of product categories at practical farm scale. Over 370 data points are harvested to reveal an agronomic and economic indicator level, where certified results are delivered on each individual product at the Agrellus Marketplace. A comprehensive read-out of the unique farm scale trial is made available to farm operators across America through the Agrellus Marketplace.

Kayla McMackin, VP of Agrellus Marketplace, works with Agrellus team members across the United States delivering to manufacturers these initial two products for Proving Ground. The first product, a “Single Shot” farm scale application, is available for Ag input products such as adjuvants and a variety of specialty products, as well as a full “Crop Term” season long agronomic and economic analysis for a variety of crops with real-time reporting throughout the year.

“We are extremely pleased to make these products available to manufacturers” explains Chris Johnson the Agrellus CEO, “farm leaders have asked for this higher value, practical farm scale analysis for years! Our Product Development team has delivered a powerful, fully Agrellus managed and independently certified system which delivers the farm leader, as well as their farm manager, practical feedback at scale while ‘proving out’ the real economics of a product. Manufacturer’s find really great value with these products, because Proving Ground ultimately provides their business with farm scale data to increase product confidence and visibility.”

The Agrellus Proving Ground prototypes were utilized by Farm Leaders over the summer to validate the technology and deliverables to the Manufacturer. Agrellus Specialist's have been working with leading manufacturer’s in Q4, 2022 reserving “Single Shot” and “Crop Term” product nominations for Farm Leaders for 2023.