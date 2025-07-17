Agrellus Launches 2026 Innovation Grant with Expanded Support for Ag Input Innovators

LUBBOCK, TX, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Agrellus is proud to announce the launch of the 2026 Agrellus Innovation Grant, a bold evolution of its industry-leading grant initiative that helps Ag Input manufacturers validate their products through trusted, on-farm, third-party trials.

After a successful 2025 season that saw eight standout companies trial their technologies across 12 states, Agrellus listened to participant feedback to make the program even more impactful. For the 2026 season, five winning companies will each receive an Innovation Grant Trial valued at over $11,000, offering unparalleled access to Agrellus’ national network of farm leaders and its full-service Proving Ground trial infrastructure.

“At Agrellus, we champion innovation by providing more than just data—we deliver real results from real farms,” said Chris Johnson, CEO of Agrellus. “These trials are not one-size-fits-all. Each Innovation Grant Trial, matching crop and geography, gives manufacturers the insight, and evidence, they need to scale their market presence.”

What’s Included in the 2026 Innovation Grant Trial:

- Agrellus-Managed Trial Protocol

- Access to 48-state crop network

- 4 Field Visits by an Agrellus Field Specialist

- 6 Soil Samples

- 6 Tissue Samples

- Yield and Harvest Data

- Full Data Book with agronomist and farmer feedback

- Highlight Report (1–5 pages) with photos and summary insights

In addition to these deliverables, all applicants—regardless of award status—will receive a one-on-one meeting with the Agrellus team to review their application, discuss trial strategy, and explore how Proving Ground can support their go-to-market goals.

“We’re not just selecting great products—we’re curating partnerships,” said Taven Royster, Senior Director of Revenue and Business Development at Agrellus. “This year, we're offering applicants more clarity, more connection, and more opportunity to grow with us. The Grant is just one piece of how we bring meaningful innovation to the market.”

Application Timeline:

Applications Open: July 1, 2025

Deadline to Apply: November 20, 2025

Selection Rounds:

Round 1 (Dec 1) – Application Screening

Round 2 (Dec 8) – Committee Top Picks

Round 3 (Dec 15) – Final Voting

Winners Announced: December 22, 2025

Applicants will be evaluated on their product’s agronomic, economic, and sustainability impact, alignment with farmer needs, and differentiation in the marketplace. A selection committee comprised of Agrellus leadership and industry experts—including third-party innovation partners—will lead the review process.

Apply Now

To learn more or submit your application, visit: https://farmers.agrellus.info/innovationgrant2026

Let’s grow together.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.