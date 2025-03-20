Dirt & Bull Podcast Enters Season 2 with a Fresh New Look & Sound Bringing Ag Industry Conversations to a Wider Audience

Dirt & Bull Podcast Enters Season 2 with a Fresh New Look & Sound, Bringing Insightful Ag Industry Conversations to a Wider Audience

LUBBOCK, TX, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dirt & Bull, the go-to podcast for professionals in the agriculture industry, launches Season 2 better than ever. Presented by Agrellus, the podcast is entering Season 2 with an elevated production quality and a renewed focus on industry-shaping discussions.

Teaming up with JBowman Creative out of Nashville, TN, Dirt & Bull has invested in a stunning final product and a strategic rollout across all major media platforms. Season 2 ensures that listeners receive high-quality content that is as engaging as it is informative.

Hosted by Chris Johnson, CEO of Agrellus, Dirt & Bull brings together top experts from various fields within the agriculture & energy sector. Listeners can expect deep dives into the latest industry trends, technology advancements, and market insights—all from the voices of those shaping the future of ag.

"We were excited to get Season 1 underway in the last half of 2024 " said Chris Johnson. “And now, JBowman Creative moves us into Season 2 in an amazing way along with the launch of the Pivot Awards.”

Season 2 of Dirt & Bull podcast will be available on all major streaming platforms, with new episodes dropping regularly. Stay tuned for an exciting lineup of expert guests and thought-provoking conversations that matter to those working in agriculture today.



