Agrellus Announces 2025 Innovation Grant Recipients

Agrellus Proving Ground is designed to conduct trials that "think like a farmer" through a rigorous methodology on REAL farms, independently, at Farm Scale.

LUBBOCK, TX, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Agrellus, a trusted leader in agricultural innovation, is proud to announce the recipients of the 2025 Agrellus Innovation Grant. This annual grant program highlights standout Agriculture product manufacturers poised to transform the industry with cutting-edge solutions validated through Agrellus’ Proving Ground Trials.

Founded by farmers for farmers, Agrellus prioritized third-party, on-farm trial data that empowers agriculture product manufacturers to build trust, communicate value, and achieve remarkable market success. Agrellus' Proving Ground trials leverage diverse crop selections in addition to a vast network of farm leaders in various geographies to validate products’ agronomic, economic, and sustainability impacts—helping manufacturers connect with farmers and scale their sales effectively.

In 2024, Proving Ground achieved exceptional results, including helping one client realize a 60% yield increase on their product and enabling another to experience 3X sales growth by leveraging validated trial data.

The 2025 Innovation Grant recognizes companies committed to advancing agricultural solutions through rigorous third-party validation. These recipients will work with Agrellus to conduct Proving Ground trials during the 2025 growing season, uncovering insights that will shape the future of farming.

Meet the 2025 Innovation Grant Recipients:

1. BioGro – [P6, P21, Humic SG || Soil Amendment]

2. Primary Ocean – [OrganiKelp || Seaweed Extract]

3. Hi Cell Crop Science – [Incrementum || Biostimulant]

4. Imerys – [Imerfert DSi || Seed Treatment]

5. Crop Intellect – [R-Leaf || Photocatalyst]

6. GroundWork BioAG – [Rootella Forte || Seed Treatment, Soil Amendment]

7. Texas Earth – [Bio Nectar Dry || Soil Amendment]

8. Avalo – [Select & Create || Gene Sequencing Seed]

Chris Johnson, CEO of Agrellus, shared his enthusiasm for this year’s grant recipients: "We’re thrilled to partner with such forward-thinking companies in 2025. At Agrellus, we believe that innovation is the foundation of progress in agriculture, and our Proving Ground Trials give these companies the opportunity to demonstrate their products’ true potential. Together, we’re helping farmers make confident, informed decisions that drive their success.”

The Proving Ground trials will run throughout the 2025 growing season, with results expected post harvest.

For more information about Agrellus, the Innovation Grant program, or the Proving Ground service, contact zeasterwood@agrellusapp.com or visit our Innovation Grant Hub -> farmers.agrellus.info/innovationgrant

