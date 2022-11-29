Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,016 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 310,179 in the last 365 days.

Logic20/20 Hires Alex Lago to Grow their Utilities Business

Alex Lago Hired by Logic20/20

Alex Lago Headshot

I am most excited about helping Grid Operations clients solve significant and complex problems through the definition and implementation of diverse solutions.”
— Alex Lago, Managing Director
SEATTLE, WA, USA, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Logic20/20 is proud to announce that Alex Lago will be joining the organization as the Managing Director of Grid Operations in the Utility Practice, starting January2023. Lago is an experienced industry executive with a 30+ year tenure in the utilities industry.

In his new role, Lago will focus on developing and delivering new Grid Operations solutions, using Logic20/20’s expansive skillset in data science, multi-cloud, and automation and scaling the current utilities consulting practice. He will also take a leadership role in our Texas Connected Hub, supporting both our clients and consultants.

“I can’t wait to begin working with our team of consultants because I am very passionate about helping to grow careers in this space.” says Lago. “I am most excited though about helping Grid Operations clients solve significant and complex problems through the definition and implementation of diverse solutions.”

Prior to joining Logic20/20, Lago was the Energy Management Systems Lead at Utilicast and held industry executive positions at PwC and Accenture. He also was a Partner at the Structure Group where he helped build and grow a Grid Operations practice into a premier consulting practice.

“We are incredibly excited to bring someone on the team who has the expertise and experience in utilities that Alex has,” says Travis Jones, Senior Vice President at Logic20/20. “Under his leadership, our teams will build solutions that solve the most pressing issues for the utilities industry, expanding our capabilities further into Grid Operations and large-scale Digital Transformation.”

Learn more about Alex Lago by visiting his LinkedIn page here: linkedin.com/in/alex-lago-g/

To learn more about Logic20/20’s utilities solutions, visit logic2020.com/industries/energy-and-utilities.

Courtney Lynch
Logic20/20
+1 206-576-0400
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Logic20/20 Hires Alex Lago to Grow their Utilities Business

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Energy Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.