Logic20/20 Hires Alex Lago to Grow their Utilities Business
I am most excited about helping Grid Operations clients solve significant and complex problems through the definition and implementation of diverse solutions.”SEATTLE, WA, USA, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Logic20/20 is proud to announce that Alex Lago will be joining the organization as the Managing Director of Grid Operations in the Utility Practice, starting January2023. Lago is an experienced industry executive with a 30+ year tenure in the utilities industry.
In his new role, Lago will focus on developing and delivering new Grid Operations solutions, using Logic20/20’s expansive skillset in data science, multi-cloud, and automation and scaling the current utilities consulting practice. He will also take a leadership role in our Texas Connected Hub, supporting both our clients and consultants.
“I can’t wait to begin working with our team of consultants because I am very passionate about helping to grow careers in this space.” says Lago. “I am most excited though about helping Grid Operations clients solve significant and complex problems through the definition and implementation of diverse solutions.”
Prior to joining Logic20/20, Lago was the Energy Management Systems Lead at Utilicast and held industry executive positions at PwC and Accenture. He also was a Partner at the Structure Group where he helped build and grow a Grid Operations practice into a premier consulting practice.
“We are incredibly excited to bring someone on the team who has the expertise and experience in utilities that Alex has,” says Travis Jones, Senior Vice President at Logic20/20. “Under his leadership, our teams will build solutions that solve the most pressing issues for the utilities industry, expanding our capabilities further into Grid Operations and large-scale Digital Transformation.”
Learn more about Alex Lago by visiting his LinkedIn page here: linkedin.com/in/alex-lago-g/
To learn more about Logic20/20’s utilities solutions, visit logic2020.com/industries/energy-and-utilities.
