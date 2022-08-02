Logic20/20 named “Best Firm to Work For” by Consulting Magazine
This firm was honored in the “Small Firms” category for their innovative and collaborative company culture.
As we continue to grow nationwide, we’re committed to improving the Logic20/20 employee experience.”SEATTLE, WA, USA, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Business and technology consulting firm Logic20/20 announced that it has been named one of Consulting Magazine's “Best Firms to Work For” in 2022. This is the firm’s first time being named to the publication’s list, based on the largest and most in-depth employee satisfaction survey in the consulting industry.
— Will Schmidt, GM of Consulting
“By centering our culture around innovation, continuous learning, and community, we’ve built an environment where consultants can realize their full potential,” says Will Schmidt, General Manager of Consulting. “To be recognized by Consulting Magazine—and by our employees—is truly an honor, and as we continue to grow nationwide, we’re committed to improving the Logic20/20 employee experience.”
Logic20/20’s employees expressed their appreciation for the firm’s ability to maintain a robust culture for both hybrid and remote team members, regardless of physical location. The company has embraced a digital-first approach and oriented their culture around it. Distributed employees within the organization take part in knowledge sharing sessions and work on collaborative teams, functioning as one cohesive unit.
This annual “Best Firms to Work For” program was created by Consulting Magazine to showcase the effort companies invest to ensure the happiness, engagement, and professional fulfillment of their greatest asset—their people. In 2022, more than 200 firms submitted entries, resulting in 7,900 surveys reviewed and evaluated.
View more information about the award and the full list of winners on Consulting Magazine’s website: consultingmag.com/2022/07/26/the-best-firms-to-work-for-the-2022-honorees/.
For a closer look at what it’s like to work at Logic20/20, visit logic2020.com/careers/life-at-logic.
About Logic20/20
Business and technology consulting firm Logic20/20 has been helping clients address their toughest challenges—and achieve their most ambitious goals—since 2005. We deliver these solutions through our practice areas in Advanced Analytics, Digital Transformation, and Strategy and Operations. We are a six-time “Best Company to Work For” where smart, talented people come together to do outstanding work. To learn more, visit logic2020.com.
