Consulting firm Logic20/20 issued patent for positional tracking systems
Being issued this patent is a huge step forward and an amazing illustration of our teams working together to create a forward-looking solution.”SEATTLE, WA, USA, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Logic20/20, a business and technology consulting firm, announced today that they have received a patent related to positional tracking systems. This patent outlines a new system and method for using positioning data in electronic communication networks.
— Travis Jones, SVP of North America
This first-of-its-kind solution directly aligns with Logic20/20’s focus on innovation. The firm is committed to bringing impactful ideas to market that make a difference in the lives of millions. This innovation strategy has led to the creation of leading-edge products and gives employees the opportunity to experiment and tap into their creativity.
“We encourage our consultants to think outside the box and develop solutions that have real-world impact,” says Travis Jones, SVP of North America. “Being issued this patent is a huge step forward and an amazing illustration of our teams working together to create a forward-looking solution.”
Specifically, the patented approach allows users to co-locate and navigate assets while minimizing unnecessary radio transmissions and receptions. The developers saw a real business need for positioning devices and trackers in a way that consumes less power. Streamlining both the tracker and the asset being tracked results in less power being used and longer battery life.
This advanced approach to co-location will be available to interested parties for a fee. To learn more or contact the firm, visit logic2020.com.
About Logic20/20
Headquartered in Seattle with offices nationwide, business and technology consulting firm Logic20/20 has been helping clients address their toughest challenges—and achieve their most ambitious goals—since 2005. Their teams deliver these solutions through the practice areas of Advanced Analytics, Digital Transformation, and Strategy and Operations. To learn more, visit logic2020.com.
