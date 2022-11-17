Cal-OSHA Rule Now Requires OSHA 10 and OSHA 30 Training for Vendors and Workers at Live Stage Events
A.B. 1775 Effective NowLOS ANGELES, CA, USA, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Effective September 29, 2022, Assembly Bill (A.B.) 1775 requires certain vendors, contractors and subcontractors to ensure their workers employed in setting up, tearing down and operating live events at public entertainment venues owned by the State of California or any county within the state must complete an OSHA 10 or 30-hour training course. Training must be provided by an OSHA-authorized Outreach trainer, or taken via an OSHA authorized online 10-hour or 30-hour course.
A.B. 1775 applies to affected personnel employed at any state-operated fairground, county fairground, state park, California State University, University of California, or auxiliary organization-run facility that hosts live events. Department heads and leads at affected venues must complete an authorized OSHA 30 training course, as well as be certified through the Entertainment Technician Certification Program established by the industry. Employees of entertainment facilities are required to complete an authorized OSHA 10 training course.
In addition to the OSHA 10 or 30-hour training, an entertainment events vendor must also certify in writing that they have verified the training has been completed, and all OSHA training certification requirements have been met for all employees, and any subcontractor’s employees. Failure to comply with this new rule could result in the offending employer(s) receiving citations and notices of civil penalty from Cal-OSHA. However, workers cannot be issued citations and penalties; only their employers will receive the citation and monetary penalties from the state.
