Widespread Teen Sex Abuse by Junior Reserve Officer Trainer Corps (JROTC) Instructors Could Be the Subject of Lawsuits

JROTC Sex Abuse Cases

JROTC Sex Abuse Cases

JROTC Sex Abuse

JROTC Sex Abuse

Thousands of teenage girls and boys may have been sexually abused in high schools across the country by JROTC program instructors.

ALLENTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, US, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thousands of teenage girls may have been sexually abused in high schools across the country by JROTC program instructors. All four branches of the US military have their own programs. The Army alone has 1,700.

A recent New York Times investigation found insufficient oversight of classes that are taught by retired military personnel who are initially screened by military branches. Classes are supposed to prepare students for leadership roles and make them aware of their rights, responsibilities, and privileges as American citizens.

The Department of Defense claims, “JROTC teaches young men and women the kind of self-discipline, self-confidence, and leadership skills that can help them successfully meet the challenges of adulthood.” Instead, many young women learn first-hand that older men in trusted positions can exploit their vulnerabilities.

The New York Times found that JROTC programs target schools in lower-income areas. Instructors find themselves with young women eager to escape crime and poorly paying jobs by joining the military. They want to please instructors who may help their future military careers get off to a good start. These young women find themselves instead abused by men who claim to be mentors.

ZeroRisk Cases® helps law firms with personal injury practices become more profitable. We link those suffering sexual abuse by JROTC instructors with lawyers who fight for their rights.

Potentially hundreds or thousands of women have been subjected to abuse because of an indifferent military bureaucracy and incompetent school administrators. If you want to hold those responsible accountable and grow your practice, we can help.

How Can the ZeroRisk Cases® Help Recruit JROTC Abuse Clients?
The ZeroRisk Cases® connects law firms and new clients. Obtaining strong cases can be a difficult, time and resource-consuming task. We do this so you won’t have to. The process is a cutting-edge lead generation method resulting in the best quality signed cases available today.

These victims are suffering the aftermath of JROTC instructor abuse, possibly getting physical and psychological treatment, AND they want to discuss their case with an attorney. Our intake staff assigned to this campaign are all sensitivity trained by our in-house psychologist and sociologist.

Our sensitivity trained outreach team will contact each lead, obtain additional information when needed, and inform them of the next steps in the process.
You’ll get higher quality, higher-value cases that will provide you with more revenue.

CONTACT US FOR A CUSTOM QUOTE.
CALL 833-937-6747 OR USE OUR REQUEST A QUOTE FORM.
For more information, press only:
PR Contact Name: Edward Lott, Ph.D., M.B.A.
Phone number: 833-937-6747
Email: edl@zeroriskcases.com
For more information on the JRTOC Lawsuit https://www.zeroriskcases.com/

Ed Lott
ZeroRisk Cases, LLC
+ +1 610-437-8822
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Widespread Teen Sex Abuse by Junior Reserve Officer Trainer Corps (JROTC) Instructors Could Be the Subject of Lawsuits

Distribution channels: Education, Human Rights, Law, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Ed Lott
ZeroRisk Cases, LLC
+ +1 610-437-8822
Company/Organization
ZeroRisk Cases, LLC
47 North Jefferson Street
Allentown, Pennsylvania, 18102
United States
+1 484-222-8330
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

We are attorney marketing experts. We have been in business agency 1994. We lived through the dot com bombs and tremendous ups and downs of the Internet and the economy and have first-hand experience generating leads in tough times. We are the preferred vendor of a dozen bar associations across the U.S. and for over two dozen large advertising agencies, serving their clients. With decades of experience a staff with over 150 combined years of digital marketing experience comes earned relationships with some of the biggest partners in the lead generation and digital marketing industry. Members of our staff and firm have earned the right to these partnerships. They reflect years of knowledge and training which translates into a team that brings you the best possible leads to help you grow your law firm.

WE DELIVER READY FOR YOU PLAINTIFFS

More From This Author
Widespread Teen Sex Abuse by Junior Reserve Officer Trainer Corps (JROTC) Instructors Could Be the Subject of Lawsuits
Tokenized Evergreen Fund for Litigation Finance Building Wealth by Advancing Social Justice
An Overview of Employee Retention Credit (ERC)
View All Stories From This Author