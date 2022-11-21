Widespread Teen Sex Abuse by Junior Reserve Officer Trainer Corps (JROTC) Instructors Could Be the Subject of Lawsuits

JROTC Sex Abuse Cases JROTC Sex Abuse

Thousands of teenage girls and boys may have been sexually abused in high schools across the country by JROTC program instructors.

ALLENTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, US, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thousands of teenage girls may have been sexually abused in high schools across the country by JROTC program instructors. All four branches of the US military have their own programs. The Army alone has 1,700.

A recent New York Times investigation found insufficient oversight of classes that are taught by retired military personnel who are initially screened by military branches. Classes are supposed to prepare students for leadership roles and make them aware of their rights, responsibilities, and privileges as American citizens.

The Department of Defense claims, “JROTC teaches young men and women the kind of self-discipline, self-confidence, and leadership skills that can help them successfully meet the challenges of adulthood.” Instead, many young women learn first-hand that older men in trusted positions can exploit their vulnerabilities.

The New York Times found that JROTC programs target schools in lower-income areas. Instructors find themselves with young women eager to escape crime and poorly paying jobs by joining the military. They want to please instructors who may help their future military careers get off to a good start. These young women find themselves instead abused by men who claim to be mentors.

