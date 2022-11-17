Venezia 1920 Founder: All Signs Point to Increased Popularity of Plant-Based Skincare Products
High-quality plant-based skincare products are in deman.”BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Plant-based skincare product sales are expected to double from $683 million in 2021 to $1.4 billion by 2031.
— Gianluca Zin, founder of Venezia 1920
“High-quality plant-based skincare products are in demand,” said Gianluca Zin, founder of Venezia 1920, based in Venice, Italy. “This trend explains the compound annual growth rate of 7.5 percent expected through 2031. Plant-based products should account for almost 55 percent of the market in the top three countries -- U.S., U.K., and Germany.
“The recent pandemic accelerated the demand for plant-based skincare products,” Zin added. “Consumers are reading product labels. They don’t want to need a scientific dictionary to understand what the ingredients mean. Today, people want chemical-free skincare products.”
Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, reported that women in the workplace “are giving preference to plant-based skincare products to prevent allergies, breakouts, and skin irritation caused by chemicalized skincare products.”
Rising awareness among men is also expected to factor in the growing popularity of plant-based skincare products.
Some skincare products contain petroleum jelly and mineral oil*, parabens, heavy metals, including Nickel**, or other potentially harmful ingredients.
“At Venezia 1920, we use mostly high-grade plant-based ingredients,” Zin added. “We avoid synthetic substances whenever possible and they are limited to technical and production requirements.”
Venezia 1920 uses ingredients, such as Aloe Vera, Macadamia Oil, Ceramides, Chamomile Essential Oil, Pomegranate, Vitamins A and E, and Hyaluronic Acid.
“Consumers believe plant-based ingredients as healthier than the potentially dangerous compounds used in traditional beauty products,” Zin added.
Zin said Venezia 1920, a global beauty brand, is expanding its retail distribution network in the U.S. just as consumers, especially women, are seeking these types of products.
Venezia 1920 skincare products include:
1) Instant Lifting Serum
2) Anti-Aging Serum
3) Super Moisturizing Cream
4) Intensive Hydrating Complex Cream
5) Intense Purifying Face Cleanser
6) Ultra Lifting Cream
Venezia 1920 products also are subjected to tests to verify the content of Nickel and heavy metals to guarantee the safety of the cosmetics.
To purchase Venezia 1920 skincare products, please visit Walmart.com or OneLavi.com.
* Except in massage oil
** Nickel <0.00001%
