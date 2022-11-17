Senior VP Terri Cox Recognized by CoStar as a Top Retail Lease for Chicago

2811 Narragansett Ave, Chicago, IL Terri Cox Matanky Realty Group

Matanky Realty Group’s Terri Cox receives CoStar’s Power Broker Quarterly Deals award for her leasing of Chicago commercial property.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Senior Vice President of Matanky Realty Group (MRG) Terri Cox is recognized by leading provider of commercial real estate (CRE) information, CoStar, as a top retail lease dealmaker in Chicago during the third quarter of 2022. This award is part of the CoStar Power Broker Quarterly series, and it marks Cox’s sixth time winning this award.

CoStar honors dealmakers each business quarter with the CoStar Power Broker Quarterly Deals award for retail leases of substantial commercial properties. CoStar displays the most impressive of these leases on their website, and the dealmakers responsible are recognized for their help in advancing their respective markets and positively impacting the communities they serve.

Matanky’s Terri Cox received this quarter’s award due to her work with the property at 2811 N Narragansett Avenue – located within the Belmont Central neighborhood of Chicago, IL. This former 10,000 SF bank building now operates as a Wendy’s fast-food restaurant and will supply the surrounding residents of Belmont Central with hamburgers and Frosties for at least the next two decades.

This twenty-one-year lease is the product of Terri Cox’s ability to find her clients properties which meet their business needs by ensuring compatibility both with the physical space itself and with the surrounding area.

Terri Cox and the staff at Matanky Realty Group feel honored to shape communities by serving the neighborhoods of Chicago. We thank CoStar for this award and congratulate the other recipients on this great achievement.

To read the CoStar Power Broker Q3 article, click here. Then choose the Chicago market for Q3 2022 in Top Retail Leasing Deals.

About Matanky Realty Group

At Matanky Realty Group, we shape communities. We leverage our portfolio to create real opportunities – for our tenants and our clients – and deliver amazing spaces that help people realize their potential. We buy, build, sell and lease retail, industrial and multi-family real estate in the Midwest. Our clients include everything from national investors, regional retailers, and local owners to first-time business operators. We are the underserved market experts – recognized as the top retail leasing firm, by both deal count and volume, according to CoStar reports. Since 1955, Matanky Realty Group has remained a Chicagoland institution entrenched in all aspects of the word community. From leasing, investment sales and advising to development, management, and construction, Matanky offers full service to every client while maintaining a local quality. We exceed expectations through longstanding relationships, market expertise and most importantly, a deep passion to work in every community to better serve its residents. Learn more on our website at.