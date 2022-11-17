Google Tracking

November 17, 2022

Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes joined Department of Commerce director Margaret Busse in announcing a settlement with Google and 40 states for $391.5 million. It is the conclusion of a lawsuit filed in 2018 over Google’s improper use of tracking technology. Utah’s share of the settlement is $6 million, to be used for consumer education purposes.

The lawsuit alleged Google used its tracking technology to record consumers’ movements. The lawsuit said Google misled consumers into thinking the location tracking was turned off, and then sold location information to advertisers.

Margaret Busse, the Division of Consumer Protection Executive Director said,