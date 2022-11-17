Simple Helix Becomes Authorized as an RPO for CMMC Implementation

Simple Helix is now authorized by The Cyber AB as a Registered Practitioner Organization (RPO) as it relates to CMMC implementation.

HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA, USA, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Simple Helix was recently authorized by The Cyber AB, previously known as the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification Accreditation Body, as a Registered Practitioner Organization (RPO). This accreditation allows Simple Helix to act as a Managed Services Provider (MSP) for organizations preparing for CMMC certification.

Additionally, Chris Nyman, Simple Helix Solutions Architect, is now a Registered Practitioner (RP) authorized by the Cyber AB. As an RP, Nyman can provide preparation services to organizations seeking certification. RPs are trained and tested against the CMMC framework levels to obtain their designation.

Simple Helix helps companies implement and maintain their cybersecurity controls and technology systems. As an RPO, Simple Helix forms long-term partnerships with customers to help them work toward CMMC compliance and prepare for CMMC 3rd Party Assessment Organization (C3PAO) investigations.

CMMC is a Department of Defense program designed to protect the Defense Industrial Base and contractors from cyber attacks, which have become increasingly common. The program aims to ensure contractors can protect controlled unclassified information (CUI) and federal contract information (FCI).

The CMMC 2.0 framework was released in December 2021. This framework required DIB contractors to implement cybersecurity measures through a phased multi-year effort.

About Simple Helix

Simple Helix has been providing IT services for over 15 years. Headquartered in Huntsville, AL, we offer managed IT (MSP), data center, connectivity, and compliance services to help businesses of all sizes gain back time for the work that matters.

Our locally owned and operated data center provides mission-specific IT and connectivity services for government contractors and other organizations. Learn more about Simple Helix’s CMMC services here: https://simplehelix.com/cmmc/

