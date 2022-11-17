Fox Valley Home Services Launches a New Acrylic Walk-in Bathtub Product

Our Lowest Price Walk-In Bathtub Ultra Walk-in Bathtub Ultra Walk-in Bathtub With Shower Combo

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Our new walk in bathtub is designed for adults of all ages and capabilities. It is our most affordable walk-in bathtub available. It is also the most cost efficient to install in the home.Fox Valley Home Services is well known for their experience in the walk-in bathtub industry. Their new product line introduces a new style into the market.Fox Valley Home Services, a Chicago-based installer of acrylic walk in bathtubs, is launching a new product line of Acrylic Walk-in Bathtubs . Fox Valley Home Services is well known for their experience in home safety and acrylic walk in bathtubs with their stainless steel inward swing doors, but their new product line introduces a new style into the market. The new product line consists of high gloss acrylic material as opposed to the textured acrylic or gel coat that is industry standard for walk in bathtubs. The new doors have a modern design which is made with a beautiful, frameless brushed aluminum with a frosted tempered glass window to give it a sleek, contemporary look."Most people worry that their walk-in bathtubs will leak, but when installed correctly this rarely happens." says Nic Boatner, owner of Fox Valley Home Services. The company also offers a limited lifetime warranty on the door, frame, and shell of the walk in bathtubs for extra peace of mind.The new product line consists of the new Ultra walk in bathtub . This walk-in bathtub is one of the first inward swing door walk-in bathtubs that is available from our company. This allows the bather to enjoy their bath in a comfortable seated position. Fox Valley Home Services is excited to be the first on the market when it comes to selling and installing walk in bathtubs in the Chicago area . They're sure to be the best choice.Fox Valley Home Services is a Chicago area installer of acrylic walk-in bathtubs and a nationally franchised brand name for shower stalls and walk in bathtubs. They have streamlined the walk-in bathtub installation, marketing and distribution in the Chicago Area, including: Illinois Suburbs, Indiana, & Wisconsin. They offer exceptional craftsmanship, world-class customer service, and creative insights to help customers bathe independently and safely in their home.

