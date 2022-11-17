Mitch Gould’s DIY Experience Brought Him to Home Depot’s National Headquarters in Atlanta
Gould’s Nutritional Products International Helps Health and Wellness Brands Expand Sales in the U.S.
Home Depot was a pioneer when it opened its first stores in Atlanta almost 40 years ago”BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mitch Gould, CEO and Founder of Nutritional Products International, has a can-do attitude which helped him when he arrived at the national headquarters of Home Depot in Atlanta.
— Mitch Gould, CEO and Founder of Nutritional Products International
“Home Depot was a pioneer when it opened its first stores in Atlanta almost 40 years ago, ” said Gould, who is now Founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International, a global brand management firm based in Boca Raton, FL. “We are talking 60,000-square-foot warehouses.
“No other hardware store could compare to the variety of merchandise that Home Depot carried,” he added. “They also emphasized an expertly trained staff that could walk customers through any DIY project they were undertaking.”
Gould, who represented iconic consumer brands, such as Igloo, Allegretti, and Miracle-Gro, praised the innovative approach that Home Depot brought to the hardware store industry.
“When Home Deport started, no one could match their size or inventory,” he said. “They also brought helping their customers do their projects to a whole new level.”
Since Home Depot first opened, it now has more than 2,200 stores in three countries.
Gould’s career, which has spanned from Home Depot to GNC, now concentrates on domestic and international health and wellness brands that want to expand their sales or enter the U.S. market.
“I developed my ‘Evolution of Distribution’ platform to change how brands launched new products in America,” Gould said. “NPI streamlined the product roll-out process. We emphasize speed to market and cost-effectiveness.”
Gould’s “Evolution of Distribution” process brings all the professional services needed in product rollouts under NPI’s control.
“We offer expertise in sales, marketing, and operations, which is important because many companies haven’t developed these skills,” Gould said. “With NPI, these companies don’t have to hire a sales staff or marketing agency. We provide everything they need to expand their sales in the U.S.
“We make product launches affordable and we prioritize speed to market,” he added.
For more information, visit www.nutricompany.com.
MORE ON NPI AND ITS FOUNDER
NPI is a privately-held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S. retail market.
Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould developed the "Evolution of Distribution" platform, which provides domestic and international product manufacturers with the sales, marketing, and product distribution expertise required to succeed in the world's largest market -- the United States.
Andrew Polin
InHealth Media
email us here