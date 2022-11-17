An Empty Room - An Episodic / Livestream & Podcast Series Continues with Shawn Mullins Watch Party on November 20, 2022

Shawn Mullins Plays Volume.com An Empty Room Series An Empty Room on Volume.com Logo Volume Livestream Music Shawn Mullins

ATLANTA, GA, USA, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An Empty Room, the original series that explores the connective tissue between 6 uniquely influential artists from the Atlanta music scene, continues with one of Atlanta’s most beloved musicians, Shawn Mullins. He is best known for the 1998 single “Lullaby,” which hit number one on the Billboard Adult Top 40 Chart, sold over a million copies, and got him a Grammy nomination.

Shawn’s Volume Livestream is warm, intimate, and well-produced. It feels more like he’s singing for you rather than at you. He sings hits like “California,” ”Light You Up,” “The Ghost of Johnny Cash,” and more. It’s just Shawn and his guitar, providing a vulnerable and open performance.

He shares fond memories and stories of growing up in Atlanta when he used to go to Wax ‘N’ Facts Record Store which ignited the fire for his future as a career musician. He recalls his first performance at the Little Five Points Pub (now known as the Corner Tavern) when he was called on stage and too afraid to do one of his originals, so he sang “American Pie,” but the crowd demanded he perform a song he wrote. This was when he realized that people want to hear what he has to offer.

Mullins cultivated an interest in music beginning in his high school days, in part because his grandfather was in a big band group and his mother was musically inclined. He honed his craft in marching band in his college days as a solo acoustic musician. Kiss and Elton John were his superheroes growing up, Kiss being the hottest band in the land for a kid who loved horror movies meant a lot to him. He wanted to sing like Elton, and even found inspiration in his fun and animated album covers.

It’s been a quarter century since he exploded onto the folk-rock music scene and he has sustained an impressive long-term career, played coast to coast with every artist in his genre imaginable, and been a steady headliner for 14 years on the Cayamo Cruises a floating party of music fanatics that in a few weeks will set sail with Jeff Tweedy, Andrew Bird, Patty Griffin, The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band and Shovels and Rope.

Shawn and members of his band will be on hand during his watch party to interact with fans as a warm-up for his Variety Playhouse gig on November 26th.

About An Empty Room

Created and produced in the height of 2020 when touring artists had to pivot, the Empty Room series features quality documentary-style storytelling interspersed with musical performances where the up close viewer perspective serves as the sole audience member.

The Atlanta-based Kearns family created and produced the entire series when the music industry as it was once known had shuttered. The family captured intimate performances and never-before-heard stories from musicians with deep Atlanta roots during a time when neither producers nor touring musicians had a clear trajectory for creation. “When the artists asked 'What do you want me to play?' I told them: Whatever you would play if you were sitting by yourself in your living room,” says Martin “Marty” Kearns.

About Volume.com

Volume.com is a 24/7 free live stream platform that allows engagement between artists and their fans to help artists build and monetize their craft, from ticket sales, subscriptions, merch purchases, or by using Volume’s unique online tip system.

Volume differentiates itself by connecting all viewers and performers with first-class sound and visual quality. Their multi-layered audio effects, plugins, and soundcheck create a unique and seamless experience for both performers and audience members. They celebrate all artistic expression, be that in music, podcasts, comedy, or even sports, and provide a fun, welcoming, and vibrant community for all.



