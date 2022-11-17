Cardiovascular Associates of America Expands to Rhode Island with Cardiovascular Institute of New England
Cardiovascular Institute of New England Grows Cardiovascular Associates of America In Rhode Island Breaking Into New Territory
We believe that this partnership will allow us to be innovative in providing value-based care with cutting edge technology and elevate cardiovascular care provided in Rhode Island.”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Cardiovascular Associates of America (“CVAUSA”), a comprehensive cardiology practice management services organization, proudly announces that Cardiovascular Institute of New England (“CINE”) has joined the physician-led, national network. This strategic alliance with CINE presents CVAUSA’s geographic reach and functional expertise to the key city of Providence with 13 locations and adds 12 cardiologists under the lead of Joseph Mazza, MD, FACC, CINE’s president.
— Joseph Mazza, MD, FACC, president, CINE
"In this everchanging healthcare environment, we are excited to partner with Cardiovascular Associates of America and look to the future in cardiovascular care,” said Joseph Mazza, MD, FACC, president, CINE. “We believe that this partnership will allow us to be innovative in providing value-based care with cutting edge technology and elevate cardiovascular care provided in Rhode Island."
Cardiovascular Institute of New England was founded more than 25 years ago with the mission of offering a diverse and comprehensive range of cardiovascular and sub-specialty services, including non-invasive imaging, heart failure management, electrophysiology, and interventional cardiology care to patients in Providence and the surrounding region.
“CVAUSA is extremely proud to be partnering with the outstanding physicians and staff at CINE. CINE is the premier, dominant cardiovascular group practice in Rhode Island. CINE and CVAUSA share a common goal of lowering the overall cost of cardiovascular care while maintaining high levels of quality, safety, access, and patient experience,” said Tim Attebery, chief executive officer, CVAUSA. “We see many opportunities for expanded services and growth in Rhode Island and western Massachusetts through our partnership with CINE.”
Cardiovascular Associates of America has created a business model that enables cardiovascular specialists to retain their doctor autonomy and ownership augmented by sharing best practices and executive management support. Practices within our cardiovascular network will continue to drive all clinical decisions, manage local operations, and be highly involved in strategic operations at the national level.
If you are interested in learning more about medical practice partnership models with Cardiovascular Associates of America, contact Tim Attebery at attebery@cvausa.com.
About Cardiovascular Associates of America
Headquartered in Orlando, Cardiovascular Associates of America aims to bring the best cardiovascular physicians into one network with the shared common mission of saving lives, reducing costs, and improving patient care through clinical innovation. Through CVAUSA’s physician-centered practice management model, physicians drive clinical care and their practice culture while benefitting from the business expertise and shared resources available through CVAUSA. For additional information on Cardiovascular Associates of America, please visit www.cvausa.com.
###
Andrea Morgan
AM Consulting
+1 9172135506
email us here