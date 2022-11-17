FIRST RESPONDERS MOVIE—Now Available: Film Inspires AFM 2022 as Destination for Event Held in Honor of First Responders
EINPresswire.com/ -- During the first in-person American Film Market in three years, ReelWorks Studios and BMG-Global held an event in honor of First Responders everywhere by offering a large donation to the National First Responders Organization. A representative of the organization, Chiara Lind, was in attendance to receive the check, presented by CEO/Producer of ReelWorks Studios, Rick Eldridge, and CCO of BMG-Global, Dave Austin.
FIRST RESPONDERS MOVIE, produced by ReelWorks Studios, tells the story of trauma therapist Karen Williams who has built her practice helping first responders. Although her professional life is challenging, serving these brave men and women by listening to their stories and walking beside them toward healing is incredibly rewarding. However, the challenges of PTSD turn from the clinical to the personal when Karen’s husband, Mark, a career firefighter, returns from a life-changing blaze, and she discovers that years of counseling others have done little to prepare her for life in a marriage where traumatic events are impacting her husband. The film sheds light on the personal impact this job has on the lives of the brave men and women who risk theirs every day. The film is now available on all major VOD outlets.
“The “First Responders Movie” was a labor of love for everyone involved. It is so important that we honor the commitment these men and women make for our safety and protection every day.” —Rick Eldridge, CEO/Producer, ReelWorks Studios
“BMG Global is thrilled to partner with ReelWorks Studios to bring this important film to market, which shines a spotlight on our nation’s brave first responders, who put their lives on the line every day, for all of us.” —David Austin, CCO, BMG Global
BMG-Global is proud to partner with ReelWorks Studios for the film's worldwide distribution.
Melissa Anschutz
